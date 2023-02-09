Potsdam Food Co-op

The Potsdam Food Co-op will seek approval from the state to use a $1.6 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award from 2019 to expand the 24 Elm St. store, rather than move downtown. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The Potsdam Food Co-op is in the process of resubmitting a project plan so it can keep a $1.6 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award and use it to expand the current location, rather than moving to Market Street.

The village won the DRI award in 2019. It brought $10 million that’s being used for business and community development projects. The co-op’s award was to move to a new, expanded store at 63 Market St.

