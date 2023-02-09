Potsdam Zamboni

The Potsdam Recreation Department’s Zamboni charges Wednesday at Pine Street Arena. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — After a second malfunction in the last month, the village of Potsdam’s new $160,000 Zamboni machine is back up and running and Pine Street Arena is open again.

Village Recreation Director Trey T. Smutz said the ice surfacer hadn’t been able to charge at a rate of more than 1% per hour. It needs 20% to 25% to resurface the ice one time.

