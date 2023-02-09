POTSDAM — After a second malfunction in the last month, the village of Potsdam’s new $160,000 Zamboni machine is back up and running and Pine Street Arena is open again.
Village Recreation Director Trey T. Smutz said the ice surfacer hadn’t been able to charge at a rate of more than 1% per hour. It needs 20% to 25% to resurface the ice one time.
He said village officials were puzzled as to the cause. On Tuesday, after removing the machine’s top cover, they found it was caused by a single wire that had disconnected.
“Once we were able to take the top off and see that wire was off, our mechanic was able to solder it,” Mr. Smutz said.
“There’s thin wires that connect all the electricity to charge. One of those small wires had come apart. So essentially when we were plugging into the charger … it was showing there was some type of communication error,” he said. “It’s something we’re certainly going to keep an eye on moving forward. With how thin those wires were, it certainly could happen again.”
He said the machine was fixed just in time for several upcoming varsity hockey games. Winter high school sports are winding down their regular seasons and approaching Section 10 playoffs.
The Zamboni, which was a backup for the FISU World University Games, had also broken down in early January. That led to Pine Street Arena being temporarily closed.
“That was specifically a battery issue. There’s about 13 cells on each side of the Zamboni. Three of the cells … had expanded a bit,” Mr. Smutz said. “The tech from Green Cube, which manufactures the batteries, they reinstalled all new batteries.”
