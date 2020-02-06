CANTON — Communities and nonprofit organizations can now apply for 2020’s Community Development and Environmental Improvement Program for projects that benefit the economy, communities and the environment.
The $100,000 award allocated for the 2020 program by the St. Lawrence River Valley Redevelopment Agency, which is also accepting the applications, is earmarked for agencies in St. Lawrence County that are planning to undertake a project that will provide a clear and demonstrable economic, community or environmental benefit.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. on April 16.
The announcement came in a news release from the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency Tuesday.
There is no minimum application amount, but the maximum that may be applied for is $20,000. The RVRDA retains the discretion to make exceptions to this maximum if it determines that the circumstances so warrant, the release stated.
“When reviewing applications, the RVRDA and the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency Local Development Corporation will give priority to those projects which most clearly support and advance community development, environmental improvement, and employment opportunities and projects that propose to use CD/EI resources to leverage funds from federal, State, and regional programs, foundations, or other such external sources,” the release stated.
The RVRDA and the program has awarded $3.9 million over nine years for projects like environmental cleanup energy efficiency and development projects in Louisville, Ogdensburg, Waddington and Star Lake, infrastructure development projects in Canton, Gouverneur and at the Massena Industrial Park and the Port of Ogdensburg.
A number of civic and community organizations and initiatives have also been supported by the program, including the Massena PALS, the Massena Arts and Theatre Association, the Norwood Village Green Concert Series, the St. Lawrence River Walleye Association, the St. Lawrence County Fire Training Center, Frederic Remington Art Museum, the Morristown Gateway Museum, the North Country Children’s Museum, and the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum.
The program has also funded a number of tourism and trail development activities, including the Fishcap fishing promotional initiative and the Bass Master Elite Tournaments, the Iroquois Horse Trail project, the Lisbon Town Beach, the St. Lawrence County Wine Trail, the Blueway Trail Corridor, and the St. Lawrence County Multi-Use Recreational Trail System.
Applicants and their proposed projects must be principally located in St. Lawrence County. The level and form of assistance provided by the Community Development and Environmental Improvement Fund will be determined on a case-by-case basis and may include loans, grants or other types of financial assistance.
Funds may be used for a number of purposes including real estate acquisition, building construction and rehabilitation, machinery and equipment, and working capital. Funds generally may not be used to fund normal operating costs.
For further information about the program, or to request an application, please contact Kimberly Gilbert at the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency Local Development Corporation at 315-379-9806 or kgilbert@slcida.com. The application can also be accessed via the web at www.slcida.com.
