CHAUMONT — State and local officials participated in a ground breaking ceremony Wednesday for a new bridge here over the Chaumont River.
The 62-year-old span along Route 12E will be replaced by 2025 by Tioga Construction Co., Herkimer, at a cost of $26.12 million.
The bridge replacement will take place in two phases so that alternating one-way traffic across the bridge will still be possible and pedestrians will be able to use it. Phase one will be completed by December 2023. Phase two will be completed by December 2024. The new bridge will have only four spans in the water, to replace the seven spans it currently has.
According to state Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez, who attended Wednesday’s event, reducing the number of spans in the water will “reduce the potential for ice jams and protect the structure from damage caused by ice and wave action.”
The new bridge will have a modern drainage system that can “handle the increasingly intense storms that we’re experiencing across the state,” the commissioner said.
The bridge will be nearly 50 feet wide with two travel lanes with eight-foot shoulders, a sidewalk for pedestrians, new water main and sanitation pipes, and new lighting. It will also have a riverside platform on the northwest corner that will allow people to fish and watch for wildlife.
“We’re going to bring back access for heavy vehicles, which currently have about a 15-minute detour to get around this bridge,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “But more importantly, everybody can enjoy it. You can ride your bike, you can walk, you’re going to be able to fish, you’re going to be able to enjoy all the recreational opportunities that come with this.”
The existing bridge replaced an old lift bridge and causeway that was constructed in 1911 by the town of Lyme. The bridge cost $1,035,000 to build in the 1950s, which translates to about $9 million today. The existing bridge, which was built slightly south of the lift bridge location, was opened to traffic in November 1959, although work in the area was not fully completed until September 1960.
