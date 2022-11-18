WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College’s Opportunity Programs, with Syracuse Stage, is presenting the play “Citizen James; or the Young Man Without a Country” at 7 p.m. Dec. 8.
The one-man show will be screened in Sturtz Theater free of charge to the public. The play is set in 1948 with a young, aspiring Black writer who left America for Paris. He boards a plane at LaGuardia Airport and begins his journey toward becoming a powerful voice of the Civil Rights era and beyond.
