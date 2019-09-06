HEUVELTON — New York State’s new Conservative Party Chair Gerrard “Jerry” Kassar will be speaking about his party’s long-term effort to take back New York State at the Sept. 8 Old Fashioned Political Barbecue at the Heuvelton Fire Hall.
Mr. Kassar, who recently replaced longtime Chair Michael Long, is just one of a long-list of leaders, including former Immigrations and Customs Enforcement Chief Thomas Honan, who will be attending the event to promote Conservative candidates running in November.
The St. Lawrence County Conservative Party’s old fashioned political barbecue will be held 2 to 6 p.m. with dancing music furnished by 3-time New York State Fiddle Champion Donny Woodcock and his band.
Parker Piercey will prepare his famous barbecue with all the fixings.
TicketS are $50 a couple or $30 for singles.
For more information or to make reservations, contact shirley.leclair4@gmail.com or call: 315-514-4161.
Kassar writes a weekly conservative column, called Common Sense, for Brooklyn’s Home Reporter.
(1) comment
Take it back? When did they ever have it?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.