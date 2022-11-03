Gender equality to be discussed at library event

Flyer for the AAUW social event. Provided photo

WATERTOWN — There will be a free social event on Nov. 15 at Flower Memorial Library for all community members interested in discussing methods of reaching gender equality.

The American Association of University Women is hosting the event from 5 to 7 p.m. to bring innovative ideas to the north country and bring younger people into the organization. Attendees will discuss education, economic security and leadership and discovering paths to success for women.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.