WATERTOWN — There will be a free social event on Nov. 15 at Flower Memorial Library for all community members interested in discussing methods of reaching gender equality.
The American Association of University Women is hosting the event from 5 to 7 p.m. to bring innovative ideas to the north country and bring younger people into the organization. Attendees will discuss education, economic security and leadership and discovering paths to success for women.
Jordan Walker, president of the Jefferson County branch of the AAUW, said that the organization has been around locally since the 1970s and its goal has been to bring younger women together with professional women for mentorships and leadership opportunities.
“I see women who are leaders in business and have a passion for seeing women’s equality come to fruition,” she said.
She hopes the event will foster opportunities for women in the community and help them discover leadership roles they can take locally that will empower themselves and others. Ms. Walker said the event is “open and inclusive to everybody” who wants to participate.
“We don’t want it to just be for women,” she said.
The national AAUW is primarily a lobbying organization that aims to give information to women on how to participate in government, get into college and negotiate wages, among other things. Locally, it is a grassroots organization that reaches out to communities to empower women and educate people on gender equality and what can be done to reach it.
