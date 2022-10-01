WATERTOWN — The Northern New York Community Foundation has named 16 students to its 2022-23 Youth Philanthropy Council class.
The council promotes positive development in students and encourages them to engage in skill-building activities that also educate them on community philanthropy and its impacts on the north country.
Rande S. Richardson, Community Foundation executive director, said the program makes students “better prepared for and mindful of both responsibility and joy of civic engagement.”
This year’s council has eight new students and eight returning students. The eight new students are: Mia Kelly, sophomore, Watertown High School; Harper Lane, sophomore, Watertown High School; McKenna Lee, junior, General Brown Junior/Senior High School; Grady Petersen, senior, Immaculate Heart Central School; Ella Smith, sophomore, Watertown High School; Olivia Urf, junior, Watertown High School; Maya Voss, junior, Watertown High School; and Olivia Wisner, junior, General Brown Junior/Senior High School.
The eight returning students are Trey Augliano, senior, Watertown High School; Zachary Blevina, senior, South Jefferson High School; Jack Buckingham, senior, South Jefferson High School; Kaylee Fields, junior, General Brown Junior/Senior High School; Zachary Kilburn, senior, Watertown High School; Jack Mangan, junior, South Jefferson High School; Owen Newton, senior, South Jefferson High School; and Adelaide Weir, senior, Watertown High School.
Since the Youth Philanthropy Council started in 2010, it has awarded 122 grants totaling more than $200,000 to nonprofit organizations in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. The council has had 140 students representing seven north country high schools serve at least a year.
