Back row, from left: Owen Newton; Jack Buckingham; Zachary Kilburn; Grady Petersen; Trey Augliano. Middle row, from left: Kaylee Fields; Jack Mangan; Olivia Wisner; Adelaide Weir; Zachary Blevins; Harper Lane Front row, from left: Mia Kelly; McKenna Lee; Olivia Urf; Maya Voss; Ella Smith. Provided Photo.

The Northern New York Community Foundation named recently 16 students to its 2022-2023 Youth Philanthropy Council class. The Council promotes positive development in students and encourages them to engage in skill-building activities that also educate them on community philanthropy and its impacts on the North Country.

Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director, said that the program makes students “better prepared for and mindful of both responsibility and joy of civic engagement.”

