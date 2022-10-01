The Northern New York Community Foundation named recently 16 students to its 2022-2023 Youth Philanthropy Council class. The Council promotes positive development in students and encourages them to engage in skill-building activities that also educate them on community philanthropy and its impacts on the North Country.
Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director, said that the program makes students “better prepared for and mindful of both responsibility and joy of civic engagement.”
This year’s Council has eight new students and eight returning students. The eight new students are:
Mia Kelly, sophomore from Watertown High School
Harper Lane, sophomore from Watertown High School
McKenna Lee, junior from General Brown Junior/Senior High School
Grady Petersen, senior from Immaculate Heart Central School
Ella Smith, sophomore from Watertown High School
Olivia Urf, junior from Watertown High School
Maya Voss, junior from Watertown High School
Olivia Wisner, junior from General Brown Junior/Senior High School
The eight returning students are:
Trey Augliano, senior from Watertown High School
Zachary Blevina, senior from South Jefferson High School
Jack Buckingham, senior from South Jefferson High School
Kaylee Fields, junior from General Brown Junior/Senior High School
Zachary Kilburn, senior from Watertown High School
Jack Mangan, junior from South Jefferson High School
Owen Newton, senior from South Jefferson High School
Adelaide Weir, senior from Watertown High School
Since the Youth Philanthropy Council started in 2010, it has awarded 122 grants totaling over $200,000 to nonprofit organizations in the tri-county area. It has seen 140 students representing seven north country high schools serve at least a year on the Council.
