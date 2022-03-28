WATERTOWN — Michael L. and Olivia M. Marra thought they had a buyer for their two-bedroom ranch-style home at 508 Pine St.
But then the news hit that Transitional Living Services of Northern New York is turning the former Angel’s Inn adult home next door into a facility for homeless people.
Two days later, the buyers backed out of the deal. They blamed the project next door at 518 Pine St.
“It’s very upsetting,” Mrs. Marra said.
And now the young parents of a baby daughter fear that they won’t be able to sell the home they’ve owned for three years.
Or they won’t get the $165,000 that they were offered for it.
They put the house on the market on March 1 and had four buyers interested within two days before getting the offer.
Mrs. Marra, a Samaritan Medical Center nurse, said she knows that Watertown needs a facility like this project.
But it’s the timing that’s impacting them, she said.
“I just wish it came out later Transitional Living was doing the project,” said Mr. Marra, a corrections officer.
The couple had already found a new home to rent in Clayton, where they would start saving for another home to replace the starter home on Pine Street, he said.
Their neighbor, Tony Soluri, is just as upset as they are, the couple said. He’s organizing a petition at http://wdt.me/Transitional_Living to stop it. So far, 264 people have signed it.
Transitional Living Services, a Watertown-based provider of housing and mental health services since 1979, will provide emergency housing for the homeless in the former adult home at 518 Pine St.
The project would use the old “Angel’s Inn” facility as a temporary home for up to 18 homeless people.
They would live there for six to nine months until they can get back on their feet. The facility would be staffed around the clock by Transitional Living counselors.
Transitional Living will be leasing the former adult home from the private developer, JC Capital Funding LLC, Colorado Springs, Colo. that has owned it since November 2021.
The property is zoned Residence C and the facility is allowed because it’s considered a boarding house or lodging house.
The project doesn’t need any city approvals since it’s zoned correctly. The facility already has a building permit.
Opponents don’t think the project for displaced people should open in a residential neighborhood. They want the city to put a stop to the project.
City Council members stressed that it’s not a city project. It’s a transaction between Transitional Living and the property’s owner, they said.
“Certainly, neighbors are concerned,” Councilman Patrick J. Hickey said. “But I really don’t think there’s anything that the city can do about it.”
Neighbors have expressed concerns that criminals or sex offenders will live in the facility, Mr. Hickey said.
But Transitional Living has pointed out that those type of people will be excluded from living there, he said.
As he sees it, it’s a “not-in-my-backyard” situation of residents opposing the project.
But it appears they won’t have a say in the matter.
The project might not have become known to the public until it opened, the councilman said.
If it weren’t for a $15,000 funding request from Transitional Living to the city, the project might not have become public until it opened, the councilman said.
Council members didn’t know about it until they received the funding request, he said.
Transitional Living Services has promised to meet with neighbors to discuss the project.
Transitional Living Services Executive Director Maureen Cean couldn’t be reached for comment Monday night.
