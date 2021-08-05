CANTON — The vacant building at 64 Main St. — the former village McDonald’s on the market for more than five years — will soon be under municipal ownership.
During a joint town and village meeting Wednesday night, each municipality voted to sign a contract with McDonald’s Corporation to purchase the lot, including the parking area that connects to the 60 Main St. municipal building, for a total $295,000.
That figure, and its $25,000 down payment, is to be paid in equal parts by the town and village. Both votes were unanimous.
The Main Street McDonald’s opened in 1977 and closed in 2015, after the corporation identified it as one of hundreds of global locations under-performing.
Opening this week, a McDonald’s is once again serving the county seat, at 111 E. Main St. in the Price Chopper parking lot.
The Canton restaurant returns the McDonald’s count in St. Lawrence County to six, with two in Massena and one each in Potsdam, Ogdensburg and Gouverneur.
Though some private purchase attempts have been made, village Mayor Michael E. Dalton said, potential sales have not moved forward. Over the last year, village and town officials have been considering the municipal building’s condition and needs, particularly amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing importance of having spacious offices and meeting areas.
The potential for future building changes and retaining ownership of the parking spaces adjacent to the municipal building were key drivers for the purchase agreement, Mr. Dalton said.
Under the agreement, the town and village will also be responsible for covering closing costs and costs of the state’s required environmental site assessment process for property purchases.
Additional reviews and permits would be needed later should the municipalities decided to raze or renovate the former restaurant.
