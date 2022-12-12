FELTS MILLS — The Felts Mills Mansion was sold Saturday in an auction that generated 40 bidders.
The historic building, that is largely in a state of disrepair, went for just over $200,000, said Auctioneer Bernard Brzostek.
He said a local minister was the winning bidder, although he declined to identify the individual.
The auction drew 31 bidders on-site and 9 bidding online. The mansion, which sits on nearly six acres on the Black River and totals over 4,200 square feet, “needs an extreme amount of work” and care to be fully functional again, but is historically significant to the area. It was originally built in the early 1800s by John Felt, who founded Felts Mills, and is constructed of local limestone.
Before the auction Mr. Brzostek said bidders have a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to become owners of the Felts Mills Mansion, with all of the house’s furnishings included in the cost.
There are six bedrooms in the home, a dining room, living room, receiving room, entrance hall, kitchen, one working bathroom, a full cellar and attic, and nine fireplaces.
There is a garage attached to the house, and it sits on a large corner lot. The mansion has its original single-pane windows and inside shutters.
According to Mr. Brzostek, some of the furnishings that come with the house have unique histories behind them. A chandelier located in the receiving room reportedly came from the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City.
The mansion is also rumored to have a secret exit that led from the cellar to the Black River. The entrance hall contains one gilded mirror that stands about 10 feet high, and its mate is located in the upstairs hallway. There is an ornate buffet and china cabinet in the dining room, and a number of other embellished furnishings downstairs.
Mr. Brzostek added that he made a $1,000 donation to the Jefferson County Historical Society after the auction from the admissions from the open house and auction day.
The mansion is located at 24435 Boot Jack Hill Road in Felts Mills and was originally built by John Felt in 1827.
