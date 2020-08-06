WATERTOWN — A Syracuse brokerage firm has been hired to market the remaining space in the former Convergys call center that won’t be occupied by the YMCA’s planned community and aquatic center.
The Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency on Thursday retained the services of Cushman & Wakefield/Pyramid Brokerage Co. to find a tenant to either purchase or lease the remaining 14,500 square feet of space in the former call center, 146 Arsenal St.
Before the vote, IDA board member W. Edward Walldroff wanted to make sure that local developers know that the space is available.
“It could be valuable space for a business that could be associated with the Y project,” he said.
Cushman & Wakefield will receive a 7 percent commission if it sells the space and 6 percent if it finds a tenant.
The firm will wait 60 days so that the IDA can go back to Jefferson Community College to see if the college has any waning interest in the space for its stalled TechSpace entrepreneurial center. The college received $6.5 million in state funding for the TechSpace center but has put the project on the back burner, partly because of the coronavirus pandemic.
With the hiring of the brokerage firm, Donald C. Alexander, the CEO of the Jefferson County Local Development Center, the IDA’s sister organization, said there’s been recent interest in the space.
“Another party is interested,” Mr. Alexander said, adding he doesn’t know anything more about the identity of the entity that came forward just two days ago.
The IDA is spending between $30,000 and $50,000 in various expenses a month to maintain the building while the Watertown Family YMCA works on its plans for a community center in the other 45,000 square feet of space in the building that’s been vacant since Convergys moved out last summer,
The YMCA’s community center would consist of a six-lane lap pool, a separate full-size recreational pool and several other amenities. The YMCA plans to buy about 60,000 square feet of space in the former call center for $500,000.
