FELTS MILLS — The John Felt mansion sold at auction Saturday after drawing enough visitors paying $5 each to take a peek inside, that the Jefferson County Historical received a $1,000 donation from the proceeds.

Auctioneer Bernard J. Brzostek said the historic property, at the end of Boot Jack Hill Road and just yards from the Black River, sold for $203,500. There were 40 bidders, 31 in person and nine who bid online following a Dec. 4 open house.

