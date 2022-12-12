FELTS MILLS — The John Felt mansion sold at auction Saturday after drawing enough visitors paying $5 each to take a peek inside, that the Jefferson County Historical received a $1,000 donation from the proceeds.
Auctioneer Bernard J. Brzostek said the historic property, at the end of Boot Jack Hill Road and just yards from the Black River, sold for $203,500. There were 40 bidders, 31 in person and nine who bid online following a Dec. 4 open house.
“Our heartfelt thanks to Brzostek’s Real Estate Auction Services for donating all the proceeds from their open house at the John Felt’s Mansion to the Jefferson County Historical Society,” the historical society posted to social media when the auctioneer offered the admission proceeds.
Mr. Brzostek would not say who the buyer was, only sharing that the top bidder was a local minister.
On Monday, as the afternoon sun set behind the stone Georgian home’s gabled roof, the sound of the rushing Black River could be heard nearby. There was no evidence of a new owner looking around, nor were there tracks in the freshly fallen snow.
It is not yet clear when the transaction will close.
The mansion, which sits on nearly six acres on the Black River and totals over 4,200 square feet, “needs an extreme amount of work” and care to be fully functional again, but is historically significant to the area. It was built in 1827 for John Felt, the namsake of Felts Mills, and is constructed of local limestone.
It was held by the Felt family until Samuel Felt Jr., John Felt’s nephew, died in 1919. He gave the mansion and farm to the Methodist church of Felts Mills in memory of his mother. The church for years leased the mansion to Mr. and Mrs. Ward Gorman.
Helen K. Arca, the last to live in the house, died at age 91 in January 2020.
Helen and John G. Arca moved to Felts Mills in 1949, according to her obituary. They owned and operated NuArt Cleaners and Laundry, and Helen ran several stores, worked as a seamstress sewing stripes and altering uniforms for Fort Drum soldiers. John, according to the obituary, was a POW in World War II and recipient of four Purple Hearts. “Helen was particularly patriotic,” the obituary stated.
Before the auction, Mr. Brzostek said bidders have a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to become owners of a historic mansion, with all of the house’s furnishings included in the cost.
There are six bedrooms in the home, a dining room, living room, receiving room, entrance hall, kitchen, one working bathroom, a full cellar and attic, and nine fireplaces.
There is a garage attached to the house, and it sits on a large corner lot. The mansion has its original single-pane windows and inside shutters.
According to Mr. Brzostek, some of the furnishings that come with the house have unique histories behind them. A chandelier located in the receiving room reportedly came from the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York City.
The mansion is also rumored to have a secret exit that led from the cellar to the Black River. The entrance hall contains one gilded mirror that stands about 10 feet high, and its mate is located in the upstairs hallway. There is an ornate buffet and china cabinet in the dining room, and a number of other embellished furnishings downstairs.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.