WATERTOWN — As he’s acquired more property, Jake Johnson has exited the landscaping business after selling Jake’s Lawn Care & Landscaping right before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the local economy in March.
At the time he’s getting out of the landscaping business, Mr. Johnson announced that he’s purchased four more properties from developer Brian H. Murray.
“I think Watertown still has a lot of potential, and I like renovating buildings that I bought,” he said. “There’s a lot of good buildings in Watertown. I really, really have passion for fixing them up.”
He acquired the Rouse Building complex and two other properties from Mr. Murray’s company, Washington Street Properties, for $5.375 million, according to the Jefferson County Clerk’s office.
Meanwhile, Mr. Johnson sold off his landscaping and garden center to a competitor.
Justin S. Chesbrough, who owns A Cut Above Landscape and Snow Plowing, bought Jake’s Lawn Care from Mr. Johnson in March. The purchase price was not disclosed.
The acquisition includes Jake’s Garden Center, 17940 Route 11 in the town of Watertown. Mr. Chesbrough also plans a second location for the garden center at a vacant lot at 430 State St., behind Little Ceasers pizza.
Mr. Chesbrough hopes to start work and open at that location as soon as the state reopens the economy. The existing garden center on Route 11 remains open during the coronavirus outbreak.
The two businessmen notified their customers about the transaction in a letter last month.
After mowing lawns as a boy, Mr. Johnson started the lawn care business just shy of his 20th birthday in 2006. He opened the garden center 10 years later.
In recent years, his business interest turned to real estate and buying commercial and rental properties in and around Watertown, he said.
“This is the largest acquisition to date,” he said.
The most recent purchases include: the Rouse complex, which includes a four-story medical building at 531 Washington St.; and an adjacent one-story office building at 513 Washington St. for $1.825 million. Mr. Murray had purchased that property in 2016 for $1.775 million.
Mr. Johnson also purchased Washington Manor Apartments, which Mr. Murray purchased for $1.35 million in 2014 and then renovated. The third property that Mr. Johnson now owns is Freedom Plaza, at 26121 U.S. Route 11. He purchased it for $2.2 million.
In the past, Mr. Johnson and Mr. Murray, who has sold off about 20 percent of his local properties in recent years, struck a series of other deals.
“We’re still heavily involved locally, but we’re diversifying in other markets,” Mr. Murray said, stressing that he’s impressed with what Mr. Johnson has done with renovating other buildings he’s sold to him.
Those previous transactions include the Commerce Building at 26-44 Public Square, a commercial building at 104 Court St.; a building with five storefronts at 124-132 Franklin Street; and buildings at 18-22 Public Square and 104 Franklin St.
He will have a new tenant for the Court Street storefront when the economy reopens. An art gallery from Clayton, Fibonacci 321 Art Gallery, will be relocating to Watertown.
Mr. Johnson also owns a former warehouse at 454 State St. that he’s converted into a year-round indoor market that houses furniture, clothing and food vendors, and he co-owns the former Great American grocery store down the street.
