MASSENA — When they meet Tuesday, Massena village trustees will be asked to approve a resolution to submit a grant application for work that will be done on the former JJ Newberry building, 30 Main St. in downtown Massena.
The application would be for up to $500,000 in funding from the New York Main Street Downtown Stabilization Program.
The New York Main Street Downtown Stabilization Program provides funding to assist with environmental remediation and associated construction costs, as well as other innovative approaches to stabilizing and developing a downtown mix-used project. It can be used for a number of projects including asbestos management, soil vapor intrusion testing and mitigation, building stabilization construction activities or other projects that identify or mitigate risks associated with other hazardous materials or remove obstacles to future development.
The bottom floor of the building was last used in 2020 by the former World Class Gym and Fitness Center, which has since closed its doors because of restrictions that were imposed as a result of the coronavirus. After the gym and fitness center closed, the bottom floor was used for last year’s “Temple ‘Bio Hazard’ Haunt 2020.”
According to the resolution trustees will be asked to approve Tuesday, “the owners of GoCo Ventures LLC have expressed an interest in utilizing this funding for stabilization activities.” The grant would be up to $500,000 with a minimum 25% cash match provided by GoCo Ventures LLC and “with up to 5% in administrative revenue to be received for proving such services.”
William and Susan Fiacco, owners of the investment firm GoCo Ventures LLC, are also turning the Old Mill, 38 Water St., into a brewery and pub on the main floor, as well as two apartments in the 11,365-square-foot building. The village received $978,000 in Restore New York funds in March 2018 for that private-public partnership to renovate the grain mill, which was active in the late 19th century.
The Old Mill was selected as part of Round 5 of the Restore New York state funding, passed in the 2017 state budget. The funding went to communities across the state, with a particular emphasis on economically distressed areas.
They are also converting a building at 37 Water St. into a value-added dairy plant that would make dairy products such as ice cream on location and ship them out. There would also be a storefront.
During the meeting, trustees are also expected to discuss the demolition and removal of 104 East Orvis St., a building that was gutted by a fire in November 2016 and has not been addressed by the owner. The property has been condemned by the village’s code enforcement officer and is considered to be in violation of village code.
During their May meeting, village trustees had approved giving the owner 30 days after being served with papers by the code enforcement officer to address the structure, but in the meantime seeking bids for demolition if that became necessary.
Proposals were due to Village Administrator Monique Chatland last Friday.
(1) comment
Are there precautions in place too avoid fraud? 2018 when is completion?
