BRASHER FALLS — More than 70 grievances were handled on Grievance Day following a townwide reassessment in the town of Brasher.
Supervisor Mark A. Peets said 74 grievances were filed. There were 28 stipulated agreements and there were 10 corrections. Changes were mailed to property owners, and the final roll will be printed by July 1.
“The Grievance Night went well. Property owners that wanted a phone call were called,” he said.
Mr. Peets said Assessor Leon J. Shorette was continuing to process building permits to gather information regarding new construction.
“Processing the property transfers are on hold until the final roll,” he said.
Mr. Shorette had conducted a town-wide reassessment, the first in 15 years, to bring all properties to full market value, although a reassessment of waterfront property was conducted in 2012. Following the reassessment, some residents say they were alarmed when they saw the increase in their tax bills. Some residents said their taxes went up anywhere form $2,000 to $3,000 in some cases, and the assessment on the local IGA store reportedly increased 57%.
Individuals who had disputes about their tax bills could discuss it with Mr. Shorette on Grievance Day. They could also meet with the Board of Assessment Review.
Mr. Peets said in April that the reassessment was an opportunity to remove or add information and describe what type of land the resident owned. He said assessments could have changed if properties were sold for far more than their values, or if the homeowner added on to their property since the last reassessment. Assessments were also based on construction values, using a formula that was consistent with other towns and could be applied to everybody.
During this week’s meeting, Mr. Peets thanked Mr. Shorette for his work on the reassessment.
“I know it’s been a difficult time and I think going through a reval, any assessor in any town probably wishes to not have that on their docket. Every town has to do this and it’s not fun. But you did it and you did it well,” he said. “One of the good things I think about our numbers we’re going to get is the rate we charge taxes is going to go down. It’s going to be significant and hopefully we can get a budget together here pretty soon and show everybody what the new rate is going to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.