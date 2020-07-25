Oswego County annual foreclosure tax auction will only be online Aug. 6 and Aug. 7

OSWEGO COUNTY - Due to NYS COVID-19 mandates related to mass gathering restrictions, the Oswego County Real Property Tax Auction will be converted to strictly online bidding only.
“Online bidding is the only way the auction can be done at this time,” said Oswego County Treasurer Kevin Gardner. “There are no other options to safely proceed with these foreclosures because of the strict New York state mandates.”
Gardner said, “The properties up for auction equal over $3 million of lost property tax revenue. That revenue would have to be made up from increasing the taxes on individuals who pay on time. By holding the auction all online, we will also be reaching across all regions in obtaining buyers for properties.”
The auction events scheduled for Aug. 5, 6 and 7 at the Oasis at Thunder Island are cancelled. All registrations will be completed online. Gardner said a new requirement is for all bidders, including those who have already registered online for the live auction, to print, fully complete and return the “Online Bidder Registration Package” to the auctioneer, Collar City Auctions, as soon as possible via email or overnight delivery with tracking.
“Unfortunately, we are not able to approve anyone to bid until we receive their fully completed bid package,” said Gardner.
Absentee bidder forms are available for people with limited internet services or who are unable to bid at that time.
To obtain the online bidder registration package and for further information, visit www.collarcityauctionsonline.com/servlet/List.do?auctionId=580.
Email completed online bidder registration packages to audrap@collarcityauctions.com or send via USPS, overnight or courier, to: Collar City Auctions Realty & Mgmt., Inc., 9423 Western Turnpike, Delanson, NY 12053-2105. Questions may be emailed to audrap@collarcityauctions.com or call Collar City Auctions weekdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at 518-895-8150.
