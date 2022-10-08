Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 15, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 87 Nightengale Avenue, Donald A. Wood, Massena; Bryan F. Wood, Norfolk; Kimberly A. Griggs, Tuscon, Ariz.; and Curtis A. Wood, Raleigh, N.C., sold to Maureeen S. Johnson, Alyssa L. Dishaw and Jordan S. Dishaw, Massena $140,000
Town of Parishville: 5.08 acres, 103 County Route 47, Tiffany A. Eakins, Potsdam, sold to Heather M. Kelly, Lisbon $60,000
Town of Hopkinton: Parcel, beginning on Santimaw Road at southwest corner of parcel conveyed to Thelma Getman and Elsie Getman, Joseph R. Marek, Natural Bridge, sold to Margaret A. Hart and Michael P. Guerin, Beaufort, N.C. $6,500
Town of Massena: Parcel, 76 Ober Street, Dale L. Tucker and Nancy J. Tucker, Massena, sold to Jeddidiah Daniel McRoberts, Massena $65,000
Town of Fine: 15.27 acres, 25 Wilson Road, Alma M. Powers, Oswegatchie, sold to Thomas DeMarco, Rochester $200,000
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, 410 Stone Road, Jared Edward Dreythaler, Harrisville, sold to Cody J. Lascola, Carthage $267,000
Town of Gouverneur: 0.21 acres, 59 River Street, John R. Spencer Jr., Gouverneur; and Melissa A. Spencer, Gouverneur, sold to Sean M. Barr and Amber M. Barr, Gouverneur $33,000
Town of Fowler: 1.26 acres, 10 Countryside Court Drive, Nicolo Ciambra and Francesca Ciambra, Gouverneur, sold to Vladimir Fridkin, Fort Drum $340,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 18, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 37 Cook Street, Barbara A. Oakes, Massena, individually and as sole surviving spouse of Richard N. Oaks, sold to Bradley Rogers and Kaipo Rogers, Massena; and Chris Delosh and Verena Delosh, Massena $50,000
Town of Hermon: Parcel, 104 and off Miles Road, Steven R. Phillips, Heuvelton, sold to Amanda Maloy, Hermon $20,000
Town of Potsdam: 115.18 acres, 465 South Canton Road, Sandra E. Kingsley, Potsdam, sold to Peter A. Molinero, Elma, Wash. $225,000
Town of Madrid: 0.5 acres, 1987 Route 345, Jeffrey S. Prosper and Sandra Prosper, Norfolk, sold to Zayne C. Frysinger and Janet K. Beaudin, Rensselaer Falls $140,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.29 acres, 108 Leroy Street, Peter J. Anderson and Gretchen R. Galbraith, Potsdam, sold to Robert Forrester and Carmen Forrester, Potsdam $237,000
Town of Fowler: Two parcels, 42.21 acres and 11.75 acres, 37 Gulf Road, Stanley S. Bacon, Milan, sold to James D. Dellorfano, Terryville, Conn. $205,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, 34 Griffin Avenue, David M. Hinshaw and Ruth Hinshaw, Edgewater, Fla., sold to Bruce William Smith and Vivian Smith, Eugene, Ore. $205,000
Town of Pitcairn: Parcel, County Route 23, James R. Didas and Julie A. Didas, Olsburg, Kan., sold to Randy C. Didas, Harrisville $16,000
Town of DePeyster: Parcel, beginning in northeast corner of lands now or formerly of Kevin M. Crossett and Debra A. Crossett, James R. Putman and Nancy M. Putman, Heuvelton, sold to Gerbarten Acres Real Estate Holding LLC, Hermon $225,000
Town of Norfolk: 8.35 acres, beginning in southerly boundary of Route 56 at northwesterly corner of lands now or formerly of Joseph Beaulieu Jr., Vicki L. Burnett and Marie Barkley, Massena, sold to Hailey Lamb, Salyer, Calif. $330,000
City of Ogdensburg: 0.62 acres, 412 Caroline Street, Marius Bogdan and Doina Bogdan, Ogdensburg, sold to Keith S. Massey Jr., Ogdensburg $179,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 19, 2022:
Town of Hammond: Parcel, 20 Cedar Lane, David Stockwell and Maura Stockwell, Fort Plain, sold to Tommie Tillett and Kelly Tillett, Grand Island $282,000
Town of Hopkinton: 30 acres, 224 Hariman Road, Claudia T. Vanderborght, Saxon, Wis., sold to Allen Brothers, St. Regis Falls $85,000
Town of Massena: Parcel 1: All of lot 4 and easterly portion of lot 3 in Haskell Tract 2 on Map No. E-4399-S; Parcel 2: Part of lot 5 in Haskell Tract 2 on Map No. E-8938-I; and Parcel 3: Lot 2 of Haskell Tract 2 on Map No. E-7017-S, Andelo Perovic, Parishville, sold to Matthew T. Morley and Catherine L. Morley, Ogdensburg $210,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 44 Annette Street, Heidi A. Knowlton, Heuvelton, sold to Karla M. Kenney and Christopher S. Bordeau, Heuvelton $87,500
Town of Edwards: Parcel, lot 19 on “Clear Lake Subdivision,” Land First Inc., Lacona, sold to Blake P. Temple and Evelyn Lizette Temple, Shepherdstown, W.Va. $50,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 408 St. Lawrence Avenue, Kally Parks, Ogdensburg, sold to Nancy L. Dulmage and David J. Kiah Jr., Ogdensburg $53,000
Town of Lisbon: Parcel, bounded on west by Woods and east by Baxter, Charles J. Stemples, Lisbon; and Mark A. Bishop, Lisbon, sold to Joel Dyllon Hoerter, Romulus $25,000
Town of Edwards: 18.83 acres, 129 Maple Avenue Spur, William F. Wolf and Grace Wolf, Edwards, sold to Anisa A. Hotaling and Troy N. Lucas, Harrisville $135,000
Town of Norfolk: 3.05 acres, 494 River Road, Mark S. Huff and Terry A. Huff, Norfolk, sold to Scott J. Garrow and Angela M. Garrow, Norfolk $262,500
Town of Clifton: Parcel, Columbian Road, Ronald Tears, Rochester, sold to Jon Edgington and Mary Edgington, Milford $99,500
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 20, 2022:
Town of Stockholm: 4.413 acres, beginning on County Road 49 (Brookdale Road) at southeast corner of lands conveyed to Warren C. Goodnow and Susan Goodnow, Mark W. Goodnow, Winthrop, sold to Brandon Tavernia and Emily Sweet, Massena $22,500
Town of Canton: 3 acres, 225 North Woods Road, William C. Clinger, individually and as surviving spouse of Sylvia J. Clinger, Warren, Pa., sold to Roger Burcume, Canton $12,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, 9 South Street, Heather Monroe and Lucas Monroe, Massena, sold to Jesse Jordan, Massena $95,500
Town of Potsdam: 2 acres, 17 Pleasant Valley Road, Teri-Ann Rawson, Potsdam; and Donna Foote, Norfolk, Va., co-executors of last will and testament of the late Nancy J. Dalland, sold to Hayden J. Hart, Norwood $95,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, 6 Sunset Circle, Jimmy L. Lyons-Hart and Cindy Lou Lyons-Hart, Chesterfield, Va., sold to Susan M. Putman, Lisbon $265,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.204 acres, 15 Bicknell Street, Ella L. Rosson, Norwood, sold to Jalon Vialva and Tanika Vialva, Colton $60,000
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 48, 50 Austin Street, Kathleen A. Amberg, ancillary executrix of last will and testament of the late Jane Amberg, Bridgewater, N.J., sold to Raymond Paul Garcia and Eileen Monserrate-Garcia, Penfield $67,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 1108 Knox Street, Frederica J. Tyo, Ogdensburg, sold to Brian Keith Baxter, Massena $28,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 21, 2022:
Town of Hammond: Parcel, St. Ann Island, Suzanne Alison Urban, North Wales, Pa.; Jennifer Lynn Shearer, High Bridge, N.J.; Abel Knipe Shearer IV, Philadelphia, Pa.; and Anna R. Shearer, North Wales, Pa., sold to Alexander Quarrier, Asheville, N.C. $1,400,000
Town of Hammond: Parcel, 4 Quad Road, Philip E. Smith and Betty B. Smith, Redwood, sold to Ronald Wirgart and Barbara J. Munn, Meadow Vista, Calif. $270,000
Town of Russell: Parcel, 3668 County Route 24, Richard J. Miller, Russell, sold to Jared T. Robert, Russell $150,000
Town of Macomb: Parcel, 759 Route 184, Michelle M. Carkner, Ogdensburg; Brian K. Skipka, Heuvelton; Barry P. Skipka, Ogdensburg; and Curt R. Skipka, Lisbon, sold to Dilligaf Properties Corp., Ontario, Canada $125,000
Town of Potsdam: 129.26 acres, 274 Schoolhouse Road, Paul S. Westall and Carole A. Mathey, Canton, sold to William G. Morris III and Sandra D. Morris, Potsdam $249,000
Town of Edwards: Parcel, 56 New Street, Zachary Forsythe, Gouverneur, sold to Natalie M. Sykes and Tammy M. Sykes, Canton $85,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 35 Chestnut Street, Andrew Elrick and Andrea Maas, Potsdam, sold to Joshua Tulloch and An Tulloch, Canton $215,000
Town of DeKalb: Two parcels, 701 Route 18, Martin E. Dennis and Ruth A. Dennis, Richville, sold to Thomas Savarese, Dover Plains $60,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 22, 2022:
Town of Gouverneur: Parcel, 304 Rowley Street, Jason Mott, executor of estate of Ellen J. Mott, Cicero, sold to Janice Herheim, Gouverneur $130,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 56 State Street, Mary Ellen Bohm, Knoxville, Tenn., executor of last will and testament of the late Susan E. Scouten, sold to Loren R. Gauthier and Beverly J. Gauthier, Canton $160,000
Town of Canton: Parcel 1: 2.13 acres; Parcel 2: 1.71 acres; and Parcel 3: 10.177 acres, 475 Miner Street Road, Michael J. Seymour, Canton, sold to Jarid Cecot, Canton $330,000
Town of Louisville: Parcel, 9819 Route 56, American Property Rentals LLC, Massena, sold to Michael Bourque, Bishop, Calif. $25,000
Town of Fine: Parcel, 55 Valley View Drive, Shirley M. Marsh, Liverpool, executor of estate of the late Doris M. Brickey and the late Richard C. Brickey, sold to Craig Perrault and Sherry Perrault, Cranberry Lake $149,000
Town of Massena: 0.25 acres, Ursula Jessmer, Massena, sold to Amanda Charland, Massena $69,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 25, 2022:
Town of Russell: 91.98 acres, beginning at fence corner in west line of Town of Clare marking the southeast corner of land of Green, Brick Chapel Enterprises LLC, Canton, sold to Gordon Merrick and Lucas B. Merrick, Lisbon $80,000
Town of Lawrence: 10.028 acres, lot 5 on map of Water Street-Denton Road Subdivision, John Henry and Tamara Henry, Winthrop, sold to Velvel Forest, Clifton, Ariz. $37,000
Town of Massena: 0.67 acres, 166 O’Neil Road, Robert J. Burroughs, individually and as surviving spouse of Jean F. Burroughs, Massena, sold to Dylan J. Aldous and Miranda M. Hazelton, Potsdam $98,000
Town of Canton: 0.3 acres, 15 Buck Street, Stephen M. Putman and Marcia Putman, Hudson, Fla., sold to Joshua Holmes and Kimberly Holmes, Canton $168,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 64 1/2 State Street, Michael J. Christy, Canton; Robert J. Christy, Canton; Mary E. Burnham, Canton; Richard D. Christy, Canton; and Kathleen Matukas, Syracuse, sold to Graeme K. Hoffman, Canton $169,500
Town of Clifton: Parcel, 160 Benson Mines Golf Course Road, Jason Latray, Syracuse, sold to Jason E. Wendt, Star Lake $52,500
Town of DePeyster: 8 acres, 4250 County Route 10, David S. Tyo, DePeyster, sold to Heidi Klussman and James Dotson, Torrington, Conn. $83,500
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel 1: 0.326 acres; Parcel 2: 0.869 acres; and Parcel 3: 1.48 acres, 21 Viewpoint Lane and Route 37, Timothy E. Dupree and Doris B. Dupree, Ogdensburg, sold to David J. Dupree and Kelly A. Dupree, Rumson, N.J. $300,000
Town of Hopkinton: 14.5 acres, 256 County Route 49, John Schlabach and Sam Schlabach, Nicholville, sold to Pollyana M. Avelar, West Milford, N.J. $70,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 50 Sisson Road, Teresa Cuming, Ontario, Canada, sold to Anthony J. Daniels and Melanie Daniels, Potsdam $85,000
Town of Clifton: 1.5 acres, 7161 Route 3, JoAnn M. Young, Cranberry Lake, sold to Michael St. Louis and Teresa St. Louis, Taylorville, Ill. $60,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 26, 2022:
Town of Canton: 0.274 acres, 110 Miner Street, North Country Property Rentals LLC, Saratoga Springs, sold to Oak River LLC, Canton $123,000
Town of Brasher: 9.8 acres, off County Route 55, Rebecca A. Rollins-Moore, Auburn, sold to Robert C. Rea Jr. and Diane M. Rea, Lakeville, Mass. $42,500
Town of Madrid: Parcel, 357 County Route 31, Benjamin E. Hull and Liana R. Hull, Madrid, sold to Andre Comandon and Kathleen Richardson, Los Angeles, Calif. $320,000
Town of Potsdam: 9.81 acres, 331 Bagdad Road, Mary Jean McNichol, Potsdam, sold to James Lawrence and Allison Lawrence, Potsdam $245,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, 8583 Route 11, James E. Lawrence and Allison M. Lawrence, Potsdam, sold to Daniel Cibelli and Brittany Cibelli, Potsdam $145,000
Town of Massena: 0.227 acres, 2 Elm Circle, Ethan Klemp, Massena, sold to Roderic J. Kenyon, Potsdam $130,000
Town of Pitcairn: 0.86 acres, beginning in east line of revised lot 3 in division line between Town of Pitcairn on west and Town of Fine on east, Land First Inc., Lacona, sold to Christopher Sansoucie and Margaret Lee, Middletown, Mass. $250,000
Town of Potsdam: 4.47 acres, 50 Sweeney Road, Michael Towns and Dianna Towns, Potsdam, sold to Eric J. Serguson and Tammy L. Serguson, Massena $266,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 1.33 acres, 100 McIlwee Road, Edward M. Ladouceur, Heuvelton, sold to Melissa A. Dixon, Heuvelton $82,000
Town of Potsdam: Parcel, 825, 831 County Route 35, James W. Pittman and Karen S. Pittman, Potsdam, sold to David W. Schober and Vikki L. Schober, Potsdam $225,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 314 Adams Avenue, Robert Kimble and Danyette Kimble, Ogdensburg, sold to Jonathon Pribble and Jamie Pribble, Ogdensburg $60,000
Town of Fine: Parcel 1: 84.4 acres; and Parcel 2, unknown acres, County Route 27, Thomas E. Guinan and Gwendolyn L. Guinan, Edwards, sold to Thomas Beitz and Kim Schneider, Wanakena $120,000
Town of Canton: 1.38 acres, 6232 County Route 27, Tari Lee Briggs, Canton; Marie Soulia, Canton; Raymond Donald Peters, Enfield, Conn.; Stephen J. Peters, Hermon; and Barbara J. Peters, Hermon, sold to Rachel M. Sanderson, Canton $90,000
Town of Canton: 2 acres, 404 Miner Street Road, David J. Shoulette, executor of estate of Donald J. Shoulette, and individually, Canton; and Deanne M. Frisco, individually, Canton, sold to Kevin Davis and Melinda Davis, Canton $154,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 27, 2022:
Town of Massena: Parcel, 101 Andrews Street, David Seguin and Sandra L. Durgan, Massena $33,000
Town of Hermon: Parcel, 73 East Shore Road, Timothy J. Monroe and Diane L. Cotter, Gouverneur, sold to Robert A. Hance and Kathleen M. Hance, DeKalb Junction $240,000
Town of Fowler: 79.25 acres, 1316 County Route 22, Tyler J. Cummings, Gouverneur; and Zachary R. Cummings, Richlands, N.C., sold to George C. Mandigo and Rubijo Mandigo, Gouverneur $91,000
Town of Gouverneur: 1.28 acres, beginning in northeast corner of lands of Dale W. Clement, Rubijo Mandigo, Gouverneur, sold to David E. Blair Jr., Gouverneur $30,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 215 Lafayette Street, Ironwood X LLC, Ogdensburg, sold to Jordan L. LaMay and Kristin E. LaMay, Ogdensburg $55,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office July 28, 2022:
Town of Massena: Two parcels, 1 Grinnell Avenue and 229 Main Street, David P. Seguin and Sandra L. Durgan, Massena, sold to Massena Properties LLC, Milford, Conn. $100,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, part of lot 10 in Tract F and lot 22 in Tract M, Bryan Raymond, Rio Rancho, N.M.; Rob Raymond, Canton; Lynn Raymond, Dexter; Alan Raymond, Dexter; John Raymond, Watertown; Lee Raymond, Watertown; Rita Jackson, Lowville; and Gail Robbins, Cortland, sold to Ramanjanappa Ravikumar, Malden, Mass. $19,500
Town of Edwards: Parcel, 6 First Street, Laura A. Fenton, Edwards, sold to Michelle M. Trumpet, Queens Village $39,000
Town of Gouverneur: 2 acres, beginning on Oswegatchie River North, Bradley Burns, Manlius, sold to Eugene P. Mullaney, Edwards $6,000
Town of Potsdam: 2 acres, 729 Finnegan Road, Alson Caswell Jr., Potsdam, sold to Bram M. McConnell and Kristine E. Hoffman, Canton $269,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.25 acres, 6 Cottage Street, Kate E. Graham, Norfolk, sold to Richard G. Graham, Norwood $70,000
Town of Norfolk: 8.64 acres, beginning on highway leading from Norfolk to Norwood at southwest corner of lot owned by Emily A. Robinson, Robin L. Conroe, Gray, Maine, administrator of estate of the late Athel H. Brown, sold to Scott A. Brown, Norfolk $45,000
Town of Canton: Parcel, 3 Fisher Street, Danica L. Trimble, Bridgeport, W.Va., sold to Veronica J. Tatro, Canton $68,500
Town of Hermon: 0.17 acres, 642 County Route 19, Spencer W. Green, Harpers Ferry, W.Va., sold to Timothy J. Bacon and Jennie H. Bacon, Hermon $110,000
Town of Potsdam: 1.36 acres, 154 1/2 Market Street, Market Street Partners, Fayetteville, sold to Legacy Market LLC, Clifton Park $800,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 407 Ford Avenue, Christopher P. McCready, Ogdensburg, sold to Todd McKee, Ogdensburg $27,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, 708 Elizabeth Street, Mary Jean Goleski, Ogdensburg, administrator of last will and testament of the late John J. Gilbert, sold to Matthew Sholette, Ogdensburg $47,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.