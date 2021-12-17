OGDENSBURG — The lone joint proposal brought to the City of Ogdensburg in regards to the vacant property at 17 Main St. has been accepted and if the proposal moves forward it will see a new brewery and storage facilities in the city’s Marina District.
Following a brief executive session on Dec. 6, the Ogdensburg City Council voted unanimously to accept a proposal from River Street Brewing Company and At The Docks, LLC, to develop the property that used to house the vacant Garns supply building before being torn down by the city in 2017.
The joint Request for Proposal (RFP) stated that “both companies have an interest in this property and have come to an amicable solution to accommodate both projects.”
It later added “the cooperation between these two developers, coming to a mutual agreement should demonstrate to the City of Ogdensburg our commitment to developing the City and shows that we recognize both projects will benefit each other and the City.”
Nearly an acre in size, sale of 17 Main St. will now be negotiated by City Manager Stephen P. Jellie and the proposed developers, William Hosmer for River Street Brewing Company, and Chris and Mike Frary for At The Docks, LLC. The resolution stated that the entities have 120 days to do their due diligence and develop a proposed purchase agreement that would be ultimately voted on by the city council.
“We are very excited to work with the city and Frarys to continue to develop the Marina District,” said Hosmer when reached for comment.
River Street Brewing Company, which would retain the western portion of the property, would build a 2,200 square feet brewery and taproom and would include outdoor greenspace for possible outside seating and future expansion. Hosmer said that he expected the project to start sometime in 2022.
“The vision of River Street Brewing Company (RSBC herein) is to create Ogdensburg’s first brewery and taproom; manufacturing unique craft beer, while providing a destination for people to gather and enjoy the riverfront, all while increasing tourism from outside of the City. Our hope is to convert this vacant lot into the keystone project that leads to the full growth and development of the Marina District,” stated the proposal.
At The Docks, LLC, would build 8,000 square feet storage facility on the eastern portion of the property, and it would be in “conjunction with the development of the Hotel and Marina across the street which will house Marina equipment during the winter months and maintenance equipment for the proposed hotel to create a more aesthetic look to the marina property,” according to the proposal.
Chris Frary did not return calls for comment.
