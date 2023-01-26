CANTON — The St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services will be asking voters to approve purchasing land near the Norwood Seaway Career and Technical Education Center so they can tap into the village’s water supply
The referendum seeking authorization to spend $30,000 on the land purchase will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Feb. 8 at the career and technical education centers in Norwood, Ogdensburg and Fowler, and BOCES in Canton.
BOCES is looking at purchasing about 13 acres of land in Norwood, adjacent to Seaway Tech, that became available last fall, which would allow them to tap into Norwood village water.
St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES Superintendent Thomas R. Burns said Seaway Tech experienced a well failure on Sept. 1, 2017, and the line and water pump were replaced on Sept. 9, 2017. That kept BOCES students out of their classrooms for two days to start the school year.
“What happened in 2017, and of course it happened Labor Day weekend, was the pump fell into the well. The existing line was shot. My guess is it was the original line and pump. We had to replace it,” he said. “The kids who were enrolled in Seaway could not come to Seaway for the first two days of the school year.”
Mr. Burns said that started the conversation about a possible capital project.
“That well failure really prompted us to say to the districts, ‘By the way, these are like 1970-era buildings and if something like this happens again, there’s no plan B, like what are you going to do with your kids?’” he said.
He said about 500 students attend Seaway Tech daily, the largest number of students to attend programming in any of their tech centers.
Renovations and three new additions were added later, but that meant Seaway Tech was too large of a facility to be on a well and there was a chance of another well failure or possible issues in the future.
An engineering water study was conducted in 2019-20 to assess the feasibility and cost and to ensure it was the best solution moving forward.
“When this property became available that abuts our property, we said it would be sort of irresponsible if we didn’t plan for the future. This piece of property is available for the right price,” Mr. Burns said.
He said, if BOCES wants to undertake a capital project, they need approval from all 18 component districts and must complete a financial analysis “to see if they can afford it and how it impacts their district. Then, there has to be a public referendum for all of the qualified in the voters in the county in the BOCES region.”
That includes voters from Brasher Falls, Canton, Clifton-Fine, Colton-Pierrepont, Edwards-Knox, Gouverneur, Hammond, Hermon-DeKalb, Heuvelton, Lisbon, Madrid-Waddington, Massena, Morristown, Norwood-Norfolk, Ogdensburg, Parishville-Hopkinton, Potsdam, and the portion of Harrisville that’s in the St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES supervisory district.
They also sent out about 1,600 ballots to people who might not be able to vote in person.
“We’re required to do that. We’re actually starting to get a lot of those back already, which is great,” Mr. Burns said.
The purchase offer is contingent upon a positive vote in the referendum and, if it passes, it could provide some real-life experience for students.
“We have a natural resources management program. It’s actually the perfect project for the natural resources management students and probably some other students in the building,” Mr. Burns said. “Even though it might not take place for some years down the road, it allows the students to get out with heavy equipment. They can do a lot of site work to prepare for the eventual transition to the water. So, we think it’s a great opportunity and it’s a way to plan for the future.”
