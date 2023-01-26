Seaway Tech plans to tap into Norwood water

St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES Seaway Tech on Route 56, Norwood, pictured Thursday, is hoping to expand its campus. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services will be asking voters to approve purchasing land near the Norwood Seaway Career and Technical Education Center so they can tap into the village’s water supply

The referendum seeking authorization to spend $30,000 on the land purchase will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Feb. 8 at the career and technical education centers in Norwood, Ogdensburg and Fowler, and BOCES in Canton.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.