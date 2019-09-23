WATERTOWN — The owners of a vacant Public Square building want to purchase the Strauss Memorial Walkway and include the city-owned alleyway for outside seating for a proposed restaurant in the building.
During the past year, Michael Pierce and Kenneth Bodah have been working on redeveloping the former Wind and Wire building at 75-79 Public Square, which is across the walkway from Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas.
The proposal will be discussed at a City Council work session tonight.
The two businessmen plan to restore the deteriorating building’s facade, install a new roof, and complete plumbing, electrical and heating and air conditioning systems before finding a tenant for the building.
While they were working with an architect, they discovered the building shared a common wall with the city-owned alleyway. Last year, the city worked with the two businessmen to seek $500,000 in state money for the project, but it wasn’t funded.
The Strauss walkway was donated to the city after a fire destroyed the building at its site in 1968. The walkway was built in honor of the Strauss’s late son, Michael W. Strauss, who died in 1982.
The alley was part of the city’s $10 million Down Revitalization Initiative. The city planned to spend $375,000 in improvements to the walkway.
According to a memo, Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director, wrote that an alternative for the DRI money could be making improvements to a public walkway on the west side of the Woodruff Professional Building instead.
Planning department officials have discussed making improvements to that sidewalk and the J.B. Wise parking lot as a way to connect downtown with the Black River and Veterans Memorial Riverwalk.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the third-floor council chambers at City Hall, 245 Washington St.
