WATERTOWN — Even though Jeffrey P. Combs doesn’t consider himself much of a swimmer — wrestling was his thing in his high school days — he has been participating in the Noon Rotary Club’s Swimarathon to help end polio for four years.

Jeffrey P. Combs of the Noon Rotary Club in Watertown grinned while exiting the pool during the club's Swimarathon to end polio on Saturday morning a the Watertown High School pool. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

As he climbed out of the Watertown High School pool with a grin on his face on Saturday morning, Mr. Combs said he did eight laps — 16 lengths — figuring he raised about $10 per length.

Eight members of the Noon Rotary Club in Watertown clocked some laps at the Watertown High School pool on Saturday for the club's Swimarathon to end polio, raising about $6,000 that will be matched with a $12,000 match and double contribution by Bill Gates. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
Eight members of the Noon Rotary Club in Watertown clocked some laps at the Watertown High School pool on Saturday for the club's Swimarathon to end polio, raising about $6,000 that will be matched with a $12,000 match and double contribution by Bill Gates. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
