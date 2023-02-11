Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
Donald E. Woodhouse, left, and Jeffrey P. Combs of the Noon Rotary Club in Watertown take a moment to discuss polio after participating in the club's Swimarathon fundraiser to help end the disease held on Saturday morning at the Watertown High School pool. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
Jeffrey P. Combs of the Noon Rotary Club in Watertown grinned while exiting the pool during the club's Swimarathon to end polio on Saturday morning a the Watertown High School pool. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
Eight members of the Noon Rotary Club in Watertown clocked some laps at the Watertown High School pool on Saturday for the club's Swimarathon to end polio, raising about $6,000 that will be matched with a $12,000 match and double contribution by Bill Gates. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
Eight members of the Noon Rotary Club in Watertown clocked some laps at the Watertown High School pool on Saturday for the club's Swimarathon to end polio, raising about $6,000 that will be matched with a $12,000 match and double contribution by Bill Gates. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
Eight members of the Noon Rotary Club in Watertown clocked some laps at the Watertown High School pool on Saturday for the club's Swimarathon to end polio, raising about $6,000 that will be matched with a $12,000 match and double contribution by Bill Gates. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
Eight members of the Noon Rotary Club in Watertown clocked some laps at the Watertown High School pool on Saturday for the club's Swimarathon to end polio, raising about $6,000 that will be matched with a $12,000 match and double contribution by Bill Gates. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
Donald E. Woodhouse, left, and Jeffrey P. Combs of the Noon Rotary Club in Watertown take a moment to discuss polio after participating in the club's Swimarathon fundraiser to help end the disease held on Saturday morning at the Watertown High School pool. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
Eight members of the Noon Rotary Club in Watertown clocked some laps at the Watertown High School pool on Saturday for the club's Swimarathon to end polio, raising about $6,000 that will be matched with a $12,000 match and double contribution by Bill Gates. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
Eight members of the Noon Rotary Club in Watertown clocked some laps at the Watertown High School pool on Saturday for the club's Swimarathon to end polio, raising about $6,000 that will be matched with a $12,000 match and double contribution by Bill Gates. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
WATERTOWN — Even though Jeffrey P. Combs doesn’t consider himself much of a swimmer — wrestling was his thing in his high school days — he has been participating in the Noon Rotary Club’s Swimarathon to help end polio for four years.
As he climbed out of the Watertown High School pool with a grin on his face on Saturday morning, Mr. Combs said he did eight laps — 16 lengths — figuring he raised about $10 per length.
“I think this might be the eleventh year we’ve done this so raising awareness, raising money, has just become an automatic thing,” said Beth A. Linderman, event coordinator.
In addition to Ms. Linderman and Mr. Combs, Rotarians Jeff Barnard, Howie Ganter, Jeff Wood, Don Woodhouse and Diana Woodhouse expect to make quite a splash in Rotary International’s End Polio Now campaign by bringing in about $6,000 through the pledges and donations for their swimming efforts, as they did last year.
Bill Gates — who has donated hundreds of millions of dollars toward the eradication of the disease, partnering with the Rotary Club and other organizations engaged in the effort around the world — pledged to match and double the funds raised, making the north country club’s total expected contribution $18,000.
“It’s one of the things Rotary does to change the world, and we’re close. Were so close. There are a few rare cases and if we could just get them nailed down, the virus would be eliminated,” Mr. Combs said.
According to information provided on Rotary International’s website, Rotary is a founding partner of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, working to help wipe out the disease worldwide for 35 years, reducing the number of cases by 99.9% since 1978.
“Afghanistan and Pakistan, that’s all that’s left.” Mr. Combs said.
In those countries, however, the polio “wild virus” is still common. There are occasionally isolated cases of the debilitating and contagious disease that primarily affects children under 5 years of age that have popped up, including in Rockland County north of New York City last summer.
The polio vaccine is administered to children at least 2 months old.
The state Department of Health website indicates 79.1% of 2-year-olds in the state have been vaccinated. At the time of the Rockland County outbreak, about 60.5% of that county’s 2-year-olds were vaccinated for polio.
Although the club likes to support the causes targeted by the national organization, they are primarily focused on making a positive impact locally through their activities and programs from road clean-up sessions to building trails in the park and tree planting around the city among others.
“I think that’s the reason I really enjoy Rotary. They’re very busy about doing things that make a difference,” said Mr. Combs, who is also a former club president. “Anything we can do to help. That’s Rotary.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.