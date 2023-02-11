Potsdam proposes local law to stream meetings online

Potsdam town offices, 18 Elm St. Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — Only two members of the public participated in a Thursday evening information session of the town’s Community Choice Aggregation program.

Community Choice Aggregation allows villages and towns to get lower renewable electricity rates by leveraging the combined buying power of residents and small businesses. The lower rates get locked in for a set period of time from one year to 36 months, even if market volatility drives up electricity prices.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.