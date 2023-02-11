POTSDAM — Only two members of the public participated in a Thursday evening information session of the town’s Community Choice Aggregation program.
Community Choice Aggregation allows villages and towns to get lower renewable electricity rates by leveraging the combined buying power of residents and small businesses. The lower rates get locked in for a set period of time from one year to 36 months, even if market volatility drives up electricity prices.
Every resident and business is automatically enrolled, with the ability to opt out at any time. National Grid continues to deliver the power via its physical grid, maintains the power lines and addresses any outages.
All of the electricity supplied is renewable. The individual municipalities can choose to get 100% renewable power, which means it’s all generated in New York state and matched by New York state renewable energy certificates. A municipality getting 50% gets half of the renewable energy from those sources, and the other half comes from outside New York state.
The Potsdam Town Board in a 3-2 split decision on Dec. 13 voted to enter into an agreement with Joule Assets for the company to administer the town’s CCA program and find for the town an energy supply company to provide the fixed-rate electricity. Town Supervisor Ann M. Carvill was one of the two dissenting votes, along with Councilor Marty G. Miller.
Potsdam is running its own CCA program called Town of Potsdam Community Power. They’ll be joining 10 other municipalities to collectively bid for lower energy rates later this year. The other communities include the villages of Canton and Saranac Lake. Also among them are the cities of Canandaigua and North Tonawanda, and the towns of Canandaigua, Henrietta, Kendall, Richmond, Roseboom and Rush.
Right now, Potsdam is in an education and outreach phase they’re legally required to go through before they can bid for lower or fixed energy rates. That includes the Thursday night online info session held over Zoom where Peggy Kurtz, a community coordinator from Joule, got into details about the program and the opt-out process.
Ms. Kurtz said there’s no guarantee that energy bills will go down, but she said “historically” most of their customers have seen their bills drop. She did not have an exact figure and did not immediately reply to a request for exactly how many she was talking about.
“We can tell you what our rates will be, but we can’t change what the utility rates are because they change month to month,” she said.
The utility rate includes all electricity commodity charges, peak demand charges, fuel charges, distribution and transmission charges, surcharges, taxes and other fees or costs that may be charged or recovered by National Grid, according to lawinsider.com. It’s the cost of the actual electricity that CCA programs aim to lower or set at a fixed rate.
Amanda M. Stromback, a marketing manager for Joule, said the 93,000 households that were enrolled in CCA programs where Joule is the administrator in 2022, paid a total of $11.5 million less on their electricity bills versus getting their supply through the local utility. That averages to $143.75 less per household.
Ms. Kurtz also discussed what town residents can expect to see in the near future.
All eligible ratepayers will receive a packet in the mail during the spring or summer. It will talk about rates, explain terms, conditions and opt out options. It will also show when more info sessions are scheduled and include an FAQ sheet.
Anyone who wants to opt out will be able to at any time with no exit fee. There are also no entry fees for those who want to get the CCA rates. There will be a 30-day initial opt out period. After that, anyone who wants to opt out can at any time, but it may take one or two billing cycles before they’re removed from the CCA billing. Those who want to opt out will be able to do so by phone, by a pre-paid opt out card that’s mailed, or with an online form.
Anyone who has a contract with an energy supply company (ESCO) is eligible, but won’t get the mailer. Those ineligible to participate in a CCA include HEAP recipients, customers with time of use accounts and larger commercial accounts.
