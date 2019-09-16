MASSENA — State Sen. Joseph A. Griffo says splitting the state would not work, but changing how counties and their municipalities are represented could bring some benefits.
“I’m not a divide the state guy. It’s never going to happen. I don’t believe it will work, but I do believe we can find ways to bring balance,” Sen. Griffo, R-Rome, said during a Sunday afternoon visit to Massena.
He said there was a better way for elected officials to represent their constituents. Sen. Griffo suggested the change could bring the right geographic balance to the state.
“Each county gets its own senator. Assembly is based on the population. It basically mirrors the federal level. It works there, so why can’t it work for New York?” he said.
It would, however, require a constitutional change and a challenge to the Supreme Court, he said.
Sen. Griffo represents the 47th district, which encompasses all of Lewis County, most of Oneida County and parts of St. Lawrence County. Sen. Patricia Ritchie represents the 48th District, which encompasses all of Jefferson and Oswego counties, including the cities of Watertown, Fulton and Oswego, as well as 16 towns in north and western St. Lawrence County and the city of Ogdensburg. Sen. Elizabeth Little represents the 45th District, which comprises Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Warren and parts of St. Lawrence and Washington counties.
On the Assembly side, Mark Walczyk represents Assembly District 116, which includes northern Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties. Kenneth Blankenbush represents Assembly District 117, which includes Lewis County and parts of Oswego, Saint Lawrence and Jefferson counties. Billy Jones represents Assembly District 115, which includes Clinton and Franklin counties, as well as the towns of Brasher, Hopkinton, Lawrence and Piercefield in St. Lawrence County. Robert Smullen represents Assembly District 118, which includes parts of St. Lawrence, Fulton, Oneida, Herkimer and Hamilton counties.
Sen. Griffo said they are striving to educate all lawmakers about the unique aspects of every part of the state they represent — “what it means when we are looking at legislation or policy and what the impact would be beyond the financial and fiscal aspects.” He said they need to be “sensitive to what we’re doing and the potential impact it has on the people we’re trying to help.”
“We’re making some progress in that regard,” he said.
