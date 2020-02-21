MASSENA — Massena village trustees have passed a resolution that calls on state officials to make amendments to New York’s criminal justice reforms.
Mayor Timmy J. Currier said the amendments were recommended by New York State Conference of Mayors and others.
“This is a recommendation from NYCOM and several other groups that are trying to get the state to re-look at this, bring stakeholders to the table and tweak this where possible,” he told trustees this week.
According to the resolution, “it is widely recognized that several of the drastic changes in the laws pertaining to discovery are overly broad and vague and are having unintended consequences at the municipal level.”
It also notes that “drastically enlarging the scope of material that a prosecutor must review and deliver within 15 days will overwhelm the ability of city and village officials and employees to prosecute cases while managing their misdemeanor and felony caseloads, and will make it impossible to prosecute vehicle and traffic and local code infractions and violations in compliance with the new discovery mandates.”
In a unanimous vote, trustees supported the resolution that calls for cities and villages to be provided with additional financial and operational support to offset the cost of the mandated measures.
“The changes in the discovery are requiring far more documentation to be provided to the defense in a much shorter time. So it’s really putting a burden on public safety officials to get this information to them,” Mr. Currier said.
It also calls for 60 days for prosecutors to disclose evidence to the defense for criminal charges and exclude the accelerated discovery requirements for any charge not involving a misdemeanor or felony.
“In other words, smaller cases wouldn’t apply,” he said.
In addition, it calls for officials to adjust the 20-day arraignment requirement to accommodate courts that meet on a monthly basis, and allow prosecutors to withhold sensitive information, such as victim contact information, without having to obtain a court order.
“Certainly this has been a hot topic. There’s a number of issues that a lot of municipalities and public safety are concerned about. This particular one deals with the discovery issues,” Mr. Currier said. “All of these recommendations, if this had been gone about in a different way and stakeholders brought to the table and discussed, could have been avoided. So there are substantial problems with it.”
The resolution is being forwarded to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, Sen. Joseph A. Griffo and Assemblyman Mark Walczyk, the New York State Conference of Mayors and local media outlets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.