WATERTOWN — State Sen. Patricia Ritchie, R-Oswegatchie, announced that she recently secured $80,000 in special funding to aid victims of domestic violence in Jefferson, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties.
Organizations receiving funding include the St. Lawrence Valley Renewal House for Victims of Family Violence, Inc., the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County, Inc., and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. The Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County is set to receive $30,000 of this special funding.
“Our region has far too many people suffering the effects, both physical and psychological, of domestic violence. Unfortunately, coming forward to seek help is never as easy as it sounds,” Sen. Ritchie said. “We as a community must come together and ensure that all victims know help is nearby.”
“These three organizations are critical in providing not only awareness of domestic violence, but also in providing people with the options and support they so desperately need to recover and move forward.”
According to the most recent statistics, intimate partners commit nearly 30 percent of assaults reported each year in the state outside of New York City. Of those assaults, nearly 80 percent are committed against a female.
