WATERTOWN — Three Jefferson County schools will share $2,000 in grant funding from the Daniel J. Briggs Fund for Integrity of the Northern New York Community Foundation to build respect and leadership, help prevent bullying, and promote positive student behavior.
The charitable fund was established at the Community Foundation in 2015 to help provide resources for key educational programs that focus on bullying prevention and character education in local schools and communities.
Daniel J. Briggs was a student at Thousand Islands High School when he passed away unexpectedly in March 2014 just two months before his 17th birthday. Since Daniel’s passing, his family has worked to foster change in local schools and help combat bullying among youths.
A committee comprised of Daniel Briggs’s family members, school leaders and local citizens recently recommended the following grants:
Alexandria Central School District, $1,000 to help bring speaker Rich John to the school to present his program “Act with Respect Always” to students in grades three through seven. Mr. John is a retired Saratoga Springs School District teacher with 38 years elementary and middle school classroom experience. His presentation aims to build respect and leadership, teach positive and constructive behavior, and help stop bullying before it starts.
Watertown City School District’s North Elementary School, $600 to support teachers and faculty distribute “STAR” cards to promote positive behavior. Students earn a STAR card by following school and classroom rules. When a student’s STAR card is filled, he or she earns a reward. Grant funding will support purchase of additional student awards and help with costs associated with a year-end gathering.
Watertown City School District’s Starbuck Elementary School, $400 to help a school counselor establish a reference library of character education books for teachers to read in their classes. Book themes focus on empathy, kindness and inclusion, diversity and differences, and anti-bullying. Approximately 30 books will be purchased, and the initiative will complement the school’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) program and “Positivity Project.”
Since 2018, eight grants totaling nearly $5,000 have been awarded to school-based programs designed to create campus-wide awareness campaigns, build confidence and engagement, and increase student experiences in music.
Applications for 2024 funding through the Daniel J. Briggs Fund for Integrity will open in September with proposals due Oct. 20. Up to $1,000 will be made available. Grant awards will be determined in December and, in most cases, announced in early January. Contact Max DelSignore, Community Foundation assistant director, max@nnycf.org, or 315-782-7110, to learn more about the grant opportunity.
