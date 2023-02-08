WATERTOWN — Three Jefferson County schools will share $2,000 in grant funding from the Daniel J. Briggs Fund for Integrity of the Northern New York Community Foundation to build respect and leadership, help prevent bullying, and promote positive student behavior.

The charitable fund was established at the Community Foundation in 2015 to help provide resources for key educational programs that focus on bullying prevention and character education in local schools and communities.

