Swimarathon

Diana Woodhouse swims laps in 2020 as part of the Watertown Rotary Club’s annual Swimarathon. This year’s event to raise funding for the eradication of polio will be Saturday at Watertown High School. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The Watertown Rotary Club is once again raising donations for the Rotary Foundation to pay for polio vaccinations in an effort to eradicate the disease.

This year’s annual Swimarathon, now in its 10th year, will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Watertown High School pool, 1335 Washington St.

