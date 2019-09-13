The 35th annual season of the Concerts on the Waterfront Series in Sackets Harbor, which concluded Sept. 1, set a weather-related record this year. For the first time in series history, all concerts were held outdoors at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site and not at the indoor rain site location of United Presbyterian Church.
Concerts on the Waterfront Series sets record
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.