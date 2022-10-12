BURKE — A Connecticut man pleaded guilty to multiple charges in connection with his arrest at the border in Franklin County in 2021.
Jose Angel Portillo-Lopez, 72, of Norwalk, Conn., pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy to commit alien smuggling and possession of child pornography.
U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Acting Chief Patrol Agent Keith Hoops of U.S. Border Patrol’s Swanton Sector made the announcement regarding Portillo-Lopez’s plea on Wednesday afternoon.
As part of his plea, Portillo-Lopez admitted that in April 2021, he traveled to the Canadian border in Burke, where he assisted in the smuggling of four Vietnamese nationals from Canada into the U.S., for profit, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
A law enforcement investigation revealed that Portillo-Lopez also possessed videos of child pornography on his cellphone, allegations which Portillo-Lopez admitted to as part of his plea.
Portillo-Lopez’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2023, according to the release, which states sentencing will occur before U.S. District Court Judge David N. Hurd in Utica, at which time Portillo-Lopez faces a mandatory term of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of at least five years and up to life.
The case was investigated by Border Patrol agents from the Burke Station and Homeland Security Investigations, according to the news release.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Stitt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.