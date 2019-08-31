Connie Connors

Connie Bauer Connors, 78, died in San Jose, California on Monday, August 19, 2019.
Connie went to school for two years at Utica University, two years at Mohawk Valley and graduated in 1962 and went off to California. Connie worked for 20 years with General Electric and 40 years doing classic pet grooming in Mountain View, California.
Connie was predeceased by her father, Alfred (Ted) Connors, Studebaker Packard dealer in Malone, and mother Ethel Johnson Connors, both from Chasm Falls, NY. She was also predeceased by a brother, Patrick Connors in August of 1977 in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Connie is survived by a brother, Gary Connors of Tampa, Fla., and Malone, NY.
