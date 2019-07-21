MALONE — Excavation work for the next cell of the Franklin County Landfill is expected to begin by the end of the month, according to Solid Waste Management Authority officials.
SWMA Executive Director Todd Perry told the authority’s board during their monthly meeting on Wednesday that excavation for a new cell is projected to start on the week of July 29, with “full bore” expected by August.
Perry said that he has met with county officials to map the construction area and that machinery to begin the excavation will shortly be delivered to the site.
The building of a sixth landfill cell at the county landfill came after discussions between the SWMA and the county Legislature this spring. The Legislature was initially hesitant to approve a bond to finance the construction, but later voted to approve it after SWMA board members demonstrated their financial planning in a presentation.
The Legislature in 2014 approved the issuance of $17 million in bonds to pay for a landfill expansion. The money was intended to pay for the construction of three new cells, one of which has been built.
The bond resolution states that the total cost of the project is not to exceed $7.25 million, with the project planned to be paid down by the anticipated completion date in 2027.
Perry also updated the board on the construction of a containment barrier around the landfill’s Cell One; the barrier was required by the state Department of Environmental Conservation in order to connect the most recent Cell 5 to the first cell. The barrier is estimated to be approximately 60 percent complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.