MALONE — A significant contribution from the children of Jack and Inge Hinman has led to the creation of a new scholarship for Franklin Academy graduates.
The Academic Board of Trustees of Franklin Academy received a significant contribution from Leif Chaffee, Michael Chaffee, and Elisabeth Williams, the children of Jack and Inge Hinman, according to a press release from the board, on Monday.
The new scholarship will be named the Jack and Inge Hinman Memorial Scholarship, according to the board’s press release.
“His and Inge’s strong community hands-on involvement have made Malone a better place to live and to bring up a family,” Sherry Gaspar, president of the Academic Board of Trustees of Franklin Academy said, “We thank their family for honoring them with this scholarship and for continuing to help students be successful upon completion of their high school program.”
Jack and Inge Hinman, who died in November 2020 and September 2012, respectively, were married for 51 years.
The late couple was active in many civic and volunteer efforts during their time in Malone, including at Frist Congregational Church where they both served as trustees.
Additionally, Jack Hinman was a member of the American Legion and Malone Rotary Club, and Inge Hinman worked as director of the American Heart Association’s Northern New York chapter.
The memorial scholarship, in the couple’s name, will be awarded annually by the Academic Board of Trustees of Franklin Academy to a graduating senior with good academic grades, and who has proven to be a well-rounded student through involvement in community service, music, and sports, according to the press release.
Jack Hinman, who graduated from Franklin Academy in 1946, went on to become a longtime principal at the high school.
Jack Hinman spent over two decades, from the early 1960s to the mid-1980s, heading the Malone high school, following nine years as a teacher, spending a total of 32 years with the school district, teaching chemistry and physics at Franklin Academy, prior to becoming the school’s principal.
“Jack Hinman was a well-respected principal of Franklin Academy for 23 years, from 1962 until his retirement in 1985,” Gaspar said, “With his guidance many students successfully completed their studies at Franklin Academy and went on to successful careers.”
Gaspar said the first Jack and Inge Hinman Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a graduate of Franklin Academy’s Class of 2023.
The press release states Jack Hinman was a member of Franklin Academy’s board of trustees for 14 years, working with the board’s finance and scholarship committees.
Franklin Academy’s academic board of trustees is a private entity that administers a fund which awards as much as $160,000 annually to the high school’s graduates, according to the press release, which states donations are typically made to the board in honor of a deceased family members with the scholarships awarded in that person’s name.
Scholarship contributions to the Academic Board of Trustees of Franklin Academy can be made to the Board of Trustees c/o Sherry Gaspar, P.O. Box 44, Malone, NY 12953.
