POTSDAM - Senior Tim Cook scored three goals in helping to lead the Salmon River Central boys hockey team to a 4-1 NAC win over Potsdam Central at Pine Street Arena Wednesday night.
The host Sandstoners (3-8-2, 4-2-1) opened the scoring when a shot from the point by Logan McCargar found its way through a goalmouth scramble and into the back of the net for an unassisted power play tally 7:08 into the game. Cook pulled the Shamrocks even at the 10:27 mark of the first off an assist from Zach Durant.
Luke Miller made it 2-1 when his hard shot from the left point was partially stopped by senior netminder Cole Eakins before trickling across his mid-seaction and across the goalline at 4:48 of the second. Khyler Johnson assisted on what would hold up as the game-winner.
Cook then pushed the lead the 3-1 at 6:28 of the third when he stuffed home a rebound. Durant and Cobie Cree combined to set up the insurance goal. Cook went on complete his hattrick with an unassisted empty-net goal with 10 seconds left in regulation.
Ryan Oakes handled 12 shots working the crease in the win while Eakins recorded 14 stops each period in a 42-save effort.
Both teams are scheduled to face nonleague opponents this weekend with the Shamrocks (7-8, 5-5) hosting a tournament where they will open against Plattsburgh High on Friday at 6 p.m. while Potsdam heads to the Massena Arena to take on Pelham at 5:30 p.m. in the first round of the Red Raiders tournament.
The lone other NAC boys hockey matchup on Wednesday saw OFA pull into a tie with Norwood-Norfolk for the top spot in the Division II standings with a 7-1 win on the road over the Islanders.
