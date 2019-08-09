RUTLAND — State police arrested a Copenhagen man allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident that occurred Thursday in Watertown.
Police charged Ryan J. Godlewski, 27, with 10 counts of petit larceny at 7:53 p.m. Thursday on Route 126.
Mr. Godlewski was given an appearance ticket.
Further details were not provided by state police.
