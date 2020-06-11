Having already taken its toll on the winter and spring sports seasons, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is now wreaking havoc on the Summer of 2020.
Hardest hit are the local colleges, which have opted to cancel the vast majority of their popular summer camps, while most of the area’s youth baseball, softball and soccer programs have suspended their seasons.
Recreational activities are eligible to resume under the Phase 4 of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s plan to reopen New York State. The North Country currently meets all seven requirements for entering the final phase and the target date for allowing the start of organized summer sports is Sunday, June 28.
The reopening phases have generally been spread two weeks apart depending on the progress made by a region. It was announced on Thursday that the North Country would be allowed to enter Phase 3 starting today. Phase 3 includes restaurants, both indoor and outdoor seating along with professional care services like nail salons and massage studios.
Both SUNY Potsdam and Clarkson University, which saw their spring seasons wiped out by the coronavirus after two weeks, have made drastic changes to their summer camp schedule. Potsdam has canceled its longstanding basketball camp for the first time in its 50-year history. The coed volleyball camp and Can-AM Hoops Classic have also been shelved while the hockey camp, which was scheduled to be held in August, may potentially still be held.
“This was going to be our fiftieth year for the basketball camp so we were going to bring back quite a few of our former players but now the reunion is going to be delayed one year,” said former Bears’ men’s basketball coach Bill Mitchell, who now serves as Director of Club Sports and Summer Sports Camps at the college. “We try to run the camp on the same three goals that were established by coach (Jerry) Welsh when he started it. The first is to have the kids learn new skills. The second is to make new friendships and the third is to make it fun time and enjoyable experience.”
Over the decades, the camp has also served as a valuable recruiting tool.
“We bring in campers from all over and a lot of them are with their families. They walk around and see what great facilities and was a wonderful campus we have here and they think more about possibly becoming a student here,” Mitchell added. “This year, we were projecting close to 300 campers. Not only is it a lost opportunity to work with the kids, but we also don’t have the people coming in that might eat at our restaurants, spend a night or two at one of our hotels or camp out at Highley Flow State Park. So, it is going to have an impact on our community.”
Meanwhile, across the Raquette River at Clarkson University, the Golden Knights baseball and volleyball camps are still slated to be held in July and the men’s hockey development camp in August but under stringent health regulations.
According to the Clarkson athletics website, “all Clarkson youth summer sports camps are currently being scheduled to run in-person on the Clarkson University campus with registration planned to be limited to only local North Country community youth.
The Golden Knight Summer Volleyball Camp and Summer Soccer ID Clinic for high school students will accept broader enrollment. We will be working closely with our health partners and professionals on staff to make appropriate adjustments to these activities. Registration is open, and payment will be collected two weeks before the first day of each camp -- full refunds will be offered if these are cancelled due to local, state or federal directives. Please look for payment information and link in the confirmation email. For more information on sports camps, email ticket@clarkson.edu.
The Golden Knight Summer Volleyball Camp will no longer be an overnight camp. It will run exclusively as a commuter camp. If you had originally signed up to participate in the overnight portion of this camp you will see a credit to the credit card you originally paid with,” the notice concludes.
St. Lawrence University in Canton was set to host a total of 10 summer camps but all have been canceled while SUNY Canton has yet to make an official announcement regarding its summer athletic programs.
YOUTH BASEBALL, SOFTBALL
SEASONS CANCELED
The ongoing worldwide pandemic will also be keeping most of the area’s youth baseball and softball diamonds empty as well. Potsdam pulled the plug on its season on April 22 and Norwood-Norfolk did likewise on May 31. North Franklin Baseball and Softball also canceled its 2020 seasons as did Malone Little League and Malone Women of the Moose Softball.
Massena Little League has canceled its regular season but President Pete Firnstein is cautiously optimistic that once Phase 4 starts in the North Country, the fields at the North Main and Spring Street parks will be staging practices, and eventually games, before the end of the month.
“We’re going to try to have travel teams for our Minors (9-10) and Majors (11-12) and they’re still talking about having district playoffs but Little League officially canceled all international and state playoff tournaments back in April,” said Firnstein. “More than anything, we’re hoping to be able to have our annual Rotary Tournament the first week in August.”
Any and all practices and games played once the ban is lifted will have to follow strict guidelines prescribed by both the state of New York and Little League Baseball.
“Social distancing is always prevelant when players are out on the field but there are going to be requirements for dugouts,” said Firnstein. “Players are going to have to have their temperatures taken before each game. Fortunately, we have a nurse who has already volunteered to do that for us.”
“It all depends on whether the state decides to let us open in Phase 4,” he added.
MEN’S WOMEN’S SOCCER
LEAGUES PLAN TO PLAY
Among the leagues still scheduled to compete this summer are North Country Men’s and Women’s Soccer. Both have received commitments from eight teams and are tentatively slated to start practices and games the final week in June.
“We’re looking at playing the same number of league games but we won’t have an all-star game and there won’t be any byes. We’ll also have to shorten our playoffs,” said men’s league coordinator Dickie Marcellus.
“We have eight teams that want to play but right now, we’re struggling to find fields to play on. School districts aren’t allowing anyone on their fields because of state requirements and we’re running into the same problem with the college fields, so we’re looking at some other options. We’re hoping things change when Phase 4 starts,” he added.
NNY YOUTH SOCCER
SEASON CANCELED
While the area’s two adult soccer leagues are planning to go ahead with their 2020 seasons, the Northern New York Youth Summer Soccer League has already announced it was suspending play. The league is open to players ages 17-and-under and consists of eight divisions made up of select teams from throughout the North Country. Last season, the FC Freeze Soccer Club fielded teams in six of the divisions. Based in Canton, the Freeze teams are generally made up of players from several area communities. They practice and play home games at the St. Lawrence University campus.
“I am very disappointed to have to post this message,” noted club president and co-founder Bob Durocher in announcing the suspension of the Freeze season for 2020 in early April. “The board of directors of the NNYYSL have been meeting and recently the Presidents of each club, have all met together to discuss what the schedule might look like, if the league can operate is able to operate this summer.”
“St. Lawrence University has canceled all on-campus activities through July 5th. Therefore our practice and game fields have essentially been shut down,” he added. “Further complicating the ability to move forward I believe that US Soccer will continue with a longer suspension based on what is happening around the country.”
The NNYYSL website provides a link to a site that offers a wide variety of training videos for players to use on their own.
NORWOOD DUATHLON, SUMMER
SUNSET RUN SERIES CANCELED
The ever-popular Norwood Beach Duathlon Series and Summer Sunset Runs have also been canceled.
The Norwood Beach series, which has been held since the late 1990’s, was scheduled to stage three races this summer with proceed benefitting the John Purvis scholarship fund at Norwood Norfolk Central School. Organizers are hoping to hold the races in the Summer of 2021.
For more information, contact Josh Eng at josheng34@yahoo.com.
The Summer Sunset Run Series, which is hosted by the Stillman Foote Club of Canton and draws several hundred participants for each of its three races, has also been canceled. This would have been the 41st year for the series.
