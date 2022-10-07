CARTHAGE — Due to incorrect information provided, in the article about auditions for the Carthage Little Theatre production of “The Fantasticks” had a wrong phone number. Director Timothy Gilligan can be reached at 315-408-6907.
Latest News
- Special meeting scheduled to discuss Watertown city manager position
- High school football: Hughes takes in satisfaction after Sandstoners gain triumph
- Drivers show endurance at OktoBAJAfest
- Watertown woman pleads guilty to bank fraud, faces up to 30 years in prison
- Volney Elementary celebrates the theme of the year: “Be You”
- High school sports: Quick strike lifts Wildcats over Lady Devils in soccer
- High school sports: Lisbon answers Heuvelton challenge to stay unbeaten
- High school sports: M-W Girls even NAC East Division record
Most Popular
-
Dahmer’s prosecutor calls out Netflix series for misrepresenting police
-
John Rosemond: Why you shouldn’t high-five a child
-
Mix resigning from Watertown city manager post
-
Semipro football: Red & Black defeats Greenjackets to successfully defend EFL crown
-
Staffing crisis forces Syracuse hospitals to turn away thousands
Classifieds
- CAROUSEL AUTO Sales, corner of Routes 3 and 49, Palermo
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- WE BUY & Sell All Types of Cattle. Call Lewie
- AUCTION SERVICE, INC.
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- AUCTION SERVICE, INC.
- 111 - AAA ABES
- AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY
- WATERTOWN EVERGREEN COMMUNITY
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.