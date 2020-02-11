POTSDAM - For the second consecutive week, Marie-Pier Coulombe has been honored for her standout play in the crease for the Clarkson University women’s team, being named ECAC Hockey MAC Goaltending Goalie of the Week.
The sophomore netminder turned aside all 47 shots she faced over the weekend to help Clarkson to a weekend sweep at home. Coulombe made 32 saves in her sixth shutout of the year, a 2-0 blanking of Yale on Saturday in a key league game as the two teams are battling for a top four spot in the ECAC Hockey standings. The Carignan, Quebec native played the first 46 minutes of Friday’s 5-0 win over Brown, making 15 stops to help the Knights gain another whitewash.
Coulombe, who has started the last 18 games for Clarkson, has emerged as one of the top goaltenders in the country. Coulombe ranks third in the nation in save percentage (.948) and goals against average (1.19) through 27 games, including 25 starts. She posts the seventh best winning percentage in Division I (.759) on an 18-4-5 record, including six shutouts (tied 4th in the country).
Clarkson stands at 20-4-6 overall and holds down third place in the ECAC Hockey standings with an 11-3-4 record with four games remaining.
The Golden Knights host Quinnipiac and Princeton this weekend at Cheel Arena in their final home games of the regular season.
