MALONE — Fifteen new positive COVID-19 cases and 14 recoveries since Tuesday brought the known active positive infections in Franklin County to 150 cases, county officials said.
There are currently 662 residents listed as either in isolation or quarantine.
Bare Hill Correctional Facility in Malone has 43 people in isolation and 225 people in quarantine, while Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone has five people in isolation and 49 in quarantine.
Since the start of the pandemic, the county has reported eight deaths due to virus complications.
In total, 614 infections have been reported since the start of the pandemic.
Franklin County’s positivity rate is currently 7.6% and the county’s rolling seven-day average is 4.6%.
