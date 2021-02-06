Couple splits after four years, two kids, mom has regrets

Dear Abby,
My boyfriend of four years (the father of my two little boys) and I have decided to separate. We got along, but when we did argue, it escalated. We bought a home together a year ago, but two weeks ago he moved back to his parents’ house. We alternate the boys every two or three days.
Our issues could have been fixed, but we were too prideful. Now I’m starting to have regrets. I wanted this separation in order to work on myself and repair our relationship. But he seems happier now and is enjoying the separation, while I cry myself to sleep hoping that one day we will get back together. How do I move forward to truly be happy for myself and my boys?
Sad Mommy In California
People move forward by learning from their mistakes. Wait another week or so and ask your former boyfriend how he feels about relationship counseling to settle your issues. If he is truly happier living with his parents and unwilling to do the work necessary for a lasting relationship, give yourself time to heal from this breakup, and when you are emotionally balanced again, start moving on with your life.
Dear Abby,
Sixty years ago I had a brief extramarital affair that resulted in the birth of a son. I have never revealed the identity of his biological father to him or anyone else. I recently learned his daughter is doing some DNA testing, and I’m afraid my long-ago lie will be discovered. I do not want my son to discover it this way. Do you have any advice on how I should handle it?
Holding Onto A Secret
If possible, meet with your son in person and tell him the whole story. Do it in quiet, private surroundings. I am sure he will have many questions, and you should be prepared to answer them honestly. I agree with you that he should hear this news from you rather than his daughter.
Dear Abby,
I don’t think I’ve ever seen this suggestion in your column, but maybe it’s just too obvious. When a reader sends a letter and receives advice from you, why doesn’t that reader give that “Dear Abby” column to the “problem” person? No confrontation, no interpretation — just counsel straight from Abby’s mouth, so to speak. That’s what I would do if you gave me advice.
Logical In Florida
I hope not. The most unwelcome “advice” in the world is that which is unasked for. Some readers have clipped my column and sent it anonymously to someone they thought “needed” it, but I think the practice is cruel and cowardly. If you have a friend you think has a problem, “suggest” the person write me for an unbiased opinion if you wish. But to do what you are suggesting could be considered a breach of someone’s privacy and cause hurt feelings.
Dear Abby,
Am I hoping for too much with my husband of 40-plus years? In the evening, we (or I) watch TV, and he’s very agreeable to “watch” anything — mostly because he hardly watches at all. He’s playing games on his iPad and glancing at the TV. He’ll ask questions occasionally about the characters or the plotlines, but it’s obvious he’s not following. For some reason, I find it disappointing that he’s not really watching, even if it’s something he’s shown an interest in or selected. Should I just be grateful he’s in the same room with me and alive?
Feeling Solo In California
Focusing on gratitude that you are together doing things you both enjoy is healthy. If you don’t care for the program he isn’t watching, feel free to change the channel to something you prefer. However, the two of you should make a point of doing something together in which you are both fully engaged because if you do, it will bring you even closer to each other.
