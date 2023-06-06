Croghan Lions recently did their annual Highway Clean Up Project on Route 812 as they have done for about the past 15 years. Participating in the project were Todd Lighthall, Terry Opela, Marian Opela, Sam Chamberlain, Bob Fort, Gail Flynn, Sheree Vora, Pat Ford, Rose Fort, Bonnie Kirch, Barbara Chamberlain and Ralph Kimbrell. Photo submitted