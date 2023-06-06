Lions clean up highway

Croghan Lions recently did their annual Highway Clean Up Project on Route 812 as they have done for about the past 15 years. Participating in the project were Todd Lighthall, Terry Opela, Marian Opela, Sam Chamberlain, Bob Fort, Gail Flynn, Sheree Vora, Pat Ford, Rose Fort, Bonnie Kirch, Barbara Chamberlain and Ralph Kimbrell. Photo submitted
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.