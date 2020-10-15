Cross-dressing causes fracture in a solid marriage

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Windy. Partly cloudy skies early giving way to rain in the afternoon. High 69F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.