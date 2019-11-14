A Funeral Service for Dale Fairchild was held on Wednesday, November 6th, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Spaulding Funeral Home Chapel.
Reverend Gary Fairchild officiated at the service. Music was provided by Ralph Hastings on piano and Sue Desantis as soloist.
Reflections & memories were shared by Dale’s nephews, Scott Fairchild and Brad Fairchild.
Pall Bearers were Dale’s grandsons, Mike Fairchild, Kevin Fairchild, Chris Lamica and Kenny Lamica, his nephew Bruce Fairchild, and grandson in law James Long.
Interment was immediately following the service at the North Bangor Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Spaulding Funeral Home Inc. Malone, NY.
