Daniel P. Dwyer, 56, of Hudson, NY, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022 at his home.
Born October 6, 1965 in Hudson, he was the son of the late Francis Dwyer and Barbara (Garafalo) Dwyer of Hudson. Dan loved hunting, history and music. He was an accomplished bass player and played in several bands over the years. He was a natural storyteller and spent lots of his time reading, especially the Bible. He was a handyman and an extremely hard worker.
Besides his mother he is survived by five children Joshua Dwyer (Mackenzy) of Troupsburg, NY; Abigail Dwyer (Kyle) of Canisteo, NY; Hannah Dwyer, Zachary Dwyer and Nathan Dwyer all of Hudson, two brothers: John Dwyer of Monterey, CA and Sean Dwyer of Valatie and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie. Visitation will be Thursday, May 5th from 10am to 12 noon prior to the service. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Stuyvesant Falls, NY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.