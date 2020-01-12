Daughter wonders if mom’s meddling changed her life

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Rain and snow showers in the morning. Then remaining overcast in the afternoon. Morning high of 34F with temps falling to near 20. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 17F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.