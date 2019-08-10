David Kunkel

David Paul Kunkel 56, passed away peacefully on August 6th, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family and Hospice of the North Country.
Born on January 27th, 1963 in Batavia, NY the son of Thomas and Shirley Donaldson Kunkel.
David graduated from Auburn High School and attended ROTC in Cornell, NY. He also graduated from Cayuga Community College. David became a State Trooper with Troop B in 1985 and served the Malone area and surrounding communities until 2011 when he retired. As a state trooper he went to New York City and assisted with the devastation on 9/11. He also went to assist in New Orleans in August of 2005 after hurricane Katrina.
David enjoyed camping and being outdoors. He loved watching movies and wrestling.
On August 27th, 2005 he was married to Trudy Taylor Russell, she survives.
He is also survived by two sons, Thomas Kunkel of Malone, NY and James Kunkel of Schnectady, NY. two stepdaughters, Heather Russell of Constable, NY and Christy and Joe Catalone, of Malone, NY. 4 grandchildren; Karissa Russell, Tyler White, Madeline Perham and Brandon Russell; and 2 great-grandchildren, Aliyah Maguire and Chase Disotelle as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call at the Spaulding Funeral Home from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday August 16th, 2019. Funeral service will commence at 3 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. A time of social gathering will be held immediately following the service at the Amvets Club. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Due to allergies the family has requested that in lieu of flowers, to please address all Memorial Contributions in David”s memory be made to Hospice of the North Country or Malone Rescue Co.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the Spaulding Funeral Home Inc of Malone, NY.
