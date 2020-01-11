Deer spotted at Thompson Park Jan 11, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A deer stands on the side of the road after eating some grass at Watertown’s Thompson Park. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Transfer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jefferson Jefferson County Wdt Daily Photos Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Multiple watches, warnings and advisories issued for north country Some Louisville residents say they don’t want formation of new water district Ogdensburg man pleads guilty to charge related to July strangulation Spring-like Saturday makes for good biking Contestants sought for Carthage Winterfest activities and CANstruction Zone Challenge SUNY Potsdam hosts All County Bands Agencies ready for forecast ice storm Clayton roadwork stops for a week More Opinion Polls » Your Opinion Did you have to deal with icy weather this weekend? You voted: Yes It wasn't too bad I was spared Vote View Results Back Mortgage Calculator sponsored by: Most Popular Two Indian River Central students die in LeRay crash Watertown’s Rite Aid Liquors to close in February This young Lowville entrepreneur is bringing another business to the Bateman Dairy co-op finds temporary solution after losing Kraft contract Pair injured in LeRay crash that killed two teens released from hospital Classifieds NOTICE OF FORMATION CAVALIER KING CHARLES SPANIELS. SEASONED FIREWOOD- FACE North Star Rentals NNY, LLC (1) Articles of Organization filed Notice, 58 Mas LLC, Ste. 3, 7640 North State St. NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice, 332 East 19th Street LLC, Ste. 3, 7640 North SILVER DOLLARS Wanted, Collector Not Dealer. Paying top dollar for FOR SALE or trade. Gilson gas snowblower. 5HP Brigs POMERANIAN PUP- AKC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.