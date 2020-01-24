POTSDAM - Led by sophomore forward Isaiah Brown’s (Westside Queens) 24 points and 10 rebounds, the SUNY Potsdam men’s basketball team defeated the Oswego State Lakers 77-67 in a game where they never trailed to remain perfect in the new year.
Senior captain Danny Delsol-Lowry (Queensg) also had a big game with 19 points, connecting on four 3-pointers, all in the second half. He recorded his 1,000th career point during the contest.
The Bears (12-3, 7-1 SUNYAC) came out swinging, getting a basket plus the foul in transition from senior captain Aaron Armstrong (Lisbon) on their first possession. Freshman center Tyrese Baptiste (Brooklyn) kept the momentum going with an offensive putback at 18:55 and Potsdam led 5-0. After trailing by 10 after a layup from Brown midway through the half, the Lakers responded with back-to-back 3-pointers from senior guard Brandan Gartland (Webster) to close within 23-19 at 9:45. The Bears had an answer as they proceeded to go on a 9-2 run, ignited by another three-point play from Armstrong. After the teams traded baskets, senior forward Joe Sullivan (Utica) closed the quarter for the Lakers with a putback. The Bears went back to the locker room with a 37-29 lead over the visitors.
Delsol-Lowry began his second half outburst with his first three of the night to open the half. Sullivan quickly responded with a successful three-point play. At the 17:02 mark, Delsol-Lowry hit another shot behind the arc to put the Bears up 12, at 47-35. Back-to-back 3-pointers from sophomore guard Bo Sireika (Buffalo) kept Oswego in striking distance momentarily, before Delsol-Lowry hit two more threes. The second resulted in a four-point play at 14:20 to give the Bears a 56-45 lead. It ignited a 14-0 run to give Potsdam its biggest lead of the contest at 66-45 with 11:43 left. The Bears kept Oswego at arm’s length for the remainder of the contest with their free-throw shooting and inside presence, sealing the 77-67 win.
The Bears outrebounded the Lakers 46-39 and came away with 10 steals.
Senior captain Jayquan Thomas (Hollis) scored 16 points with four thefts. Baptiste chipped in with eight points and nine boards.
Gartland led the Lakers (11-4) with 13 points and four rebounds, Sullivan added 12 points and five boards.
At 7-1, the Bears remain tied for first place in the SUNYAC with Oneonta.
Potsdam hosts the Cortland Red Dragons today at 4 p.m.
CLARKSON MEN FALL
Struggling from beyond the 3-point arc all night, the Clarkson men’s basketball team was unable to keep pace with Hobart College on Friday as the Golden Knights dropped a 77-64 decision in Liberty League action at Alumni Gymnasium.
The Golden Knights saw their record fall to 4-11 on the season and 2-6 in conference games and Hobart moved to 13-3 and 7-2. Clarkson will look to get back on track against RIT today at 4 p.m. while the Statesmen seek a sweep when they travel to face St. Lawrence.
Clarkson shot just 5-for-28 from beyond the 3-point arc (17.9%) in the game and Hobart kept the Green and Gold’s second chances to a minimum with 38 defensive rebounds.
Hobart opened the game with a modest lead, but back-to-back 3-pointers from Roburt Welch and Reese Swedberg gave Clarkson a brief 9-7 lead. The Statesmen responded by scoring eight straight, only to see their lead evaporate due to four turnovers. With the game tied at 19-19, Hobart went on a 10-0 run to reclaim the advantage and minimized its mistakes while Clarkson struggled to knock down shots.
Clarkson employed a full-court press for much of the first half to try to force turnovers for extra scoring opportunities, and the strategy worked to the tune of 12 Hobart miscues. However, the Statesmen did enough with their chances, shooting 6-for-13 from beyond the 3-point arc while Clarkson made just two long-range shots in 11 chances.
Clarkson’s scoring in the first half was spread out as Matt Higgins led the way with six and both Reese Swedberg and Roburt Welch notched five points. For Hobart, Tucker Lescoe produced 12 points on 4-for-6 shooting in the first half and Jackson Meshanic had a near double-double in the opening 20 minutes with eight points and eight rebounds.
Following a 3-pointer from Roburt Welch, Clarkson closed to within six (40-34) only to see the Statesmen spread the gap back to double digits. That was the case for much of the second half, as the Knights would trim the deficit to single figures and Hobart would quickly return the margin back to above 10 points. Midway through the second half, Hobart went on a small run to push its lead to 60-44 and the Statesmen would maintain a healthy lead for the remainder of the contest, closing eventually with a 13-point win.
Roburt Welch scored 13 points and made three steals to lead the Knights, while Ryan Miles-Ferguson contributed 12 points and four rebounds. Matt Higgins added 11 points and Dante Joefield had nine points with five assists.
For the Statesmen, Tucker Lescoe scored 22 points on 8-for-13 shooting and Jackson Meshanic had a double-double with 17 points (7-for-8 from the floor) and 13 rebounds. Sam Allen also tossed in 10 points for Hobart.
Clarkson finished the game with just nine turnovers while forcing 23 by the Statesmen. However, Hobart shot nearly 60% from the floor with a 29-for-49 success rate overall, including a 16-for-24 effort in the second half.
