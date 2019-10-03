DEPAUVILLE — The Carmen D’Avino Second Saturday Cinema series continues its 2019 season at the Depauville Free Library at 4 p.m. Oct. 12 with “Isle of Dogs,” the 2018 stop-motion-animated science-fiction adventure film written, produced and directed by Wes Anderson.
The films shown as part of the library program are free and open to the public. The library is at 32333 County Route 179.
Set in a dystopian near-future Japan, the story follows a young boy searching for his dog after the species is banished to an island following the outbreak of a canine flu.
The film’s ensemble voice cast includes Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Bob Balaban, Frances McDormand, Harvey Keitel, Liev Schreiber, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, F. Murray Abraham and Yoko Ono.
The film received nominations at the 76th Golden Globe Awards, 72nd British Academy Film Awards, and 91st Academy Awards, all for Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Score.
For more information about this film or the Carmen’ D’Avino Second Saturday Cinema series, call the library at 315-686-3299.
